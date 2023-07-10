scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Jamie Foxx spotted waving to fans from boat in first appearance since hospitalisation

Jamie Foxx has been photographed in public for the first time since enduring a sudden medical complication that led to his April hospitalisation.

By Agency News Desk
Jamie Foxx spotted waving to fans from boat in first appearance since hospitalisation
Jamie Foxx spotted waving to fans from boat in first appearance since hospitalisation

Hollywood star Jamie Foxx has been photographed in public for the first time since enduring a sudden medical complication that led to his April hospitalisation.

Foxx was recently seen in a boat on the Chicago River, reports Variety. Foxx appeared to be healthy in the footage, throwing a peace sign to the cameraman. He was onboard with several other guests.

TMZ shared footage of the actor from the boat ride. Foxx was admitted to an Atlanta hospital in April after facing a “medical complication.”

His daughter, Corinne Foxx, confirmed the situation at the time: “Luckily due to quick action and great care he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

The new footage of Foxx marks his first public appearance since, seemingly affirming that the actor is on his road to recovery.

As per Variety, Foxx later released a personal statement thanking fans for their “love” and assuring them that he was “feeling blessed” amid his recovery. Details surrounding Foxx’s condition have been sparse in the weeks since, though his daughter shared that he had been “recuperating” and “playing pickleball” in late May.

At the time of his hospitalisation, Foxx was filming the Netflix film ‘Back in Action’, starring alongside Cameron Diaz. He is also the host and executive producer of the Fox game show ‘Beat Shazam’, which launched in 2017. The sixth season premiered in May with Nick Cannon taking over guest hosting duties due to Foxx’s hospitalisation.

Both Jamie and Corinne Foxx are set to co-host ‘We Are Family’, a new music-themed game show set to debut on Fox in 2024.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'Wear it like a war scar', says Rohit Roy on his injuries during 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' shoot
This May Also Interest You
News

'Wear it like a war scar', says Rohit Roy on his injuries during 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' shoot

Technology

Nothing announces opening of 1st 'Customer Service Centre' in India

News

Ranveer Singh shares cute picture with Deepika Padukone

News

Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan in a badass bald avatar as a villain in this mass entertainer

Technology

WhatsApp widely rolling out translucent bars on iOS

News

Fans cheer Saira Banu as she flaunts '22-inch waistline' in throwback pic

News

Virat Kohli turns cameraman for Anushka Sharma’s London walk reel on Instagram

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan caught smoking on the stage

Technology

Threads set to cross 100 mn users as Twitter traffic dips

Technology

Top US authors sue OpenAI, Meta over copyright infringement

Technology

Apple may launch MacBook with Samsung foldable display

Technology

Threads to feature auto-delete posts option

Technology

Evernote lays off most of its employees, moves operations to Europe

News

Varun, Janhvi’s ‘Bawaal’ trailer shows marriage of teacher with student going awry

Technology

Indian startup ecosystem logs lowest funding in 4 years

News

Dolly Parton says she will never be as old as she is

News

When you come out of ‘Bigg Boss’ house, you emerge stronger, says Manu Punjabi

News

Ellie Fanning says as a teenager, she was rejected for a role because she wasn't 'sexy enough'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US