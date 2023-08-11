scorecardresearch
Jason Momoa, other stars send prayers to Maui amid raging wildfires

Jason Momoa, who is of Hawaiian descent, and other celebrities have taken to social media to share devastation over Maui wildfires.

By Agency News Desk

Hollywood actor Jason Momoa, who is of Hawaiian descent, and other celebrities have taken to social media to share devastation over Maui wildfires.  After Hurricane Dora, a Category 4 storm passed through Hawaii on Tuesday, August 8 and fueled a wildfire that killed at least 53 people in the Maui town of Lahaina, the ‘Moana’ actor revealed that he’s “devastated and heartbroken” by the disaster, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“We are devastated and heartbroken for our friends and ‘ohana on Maui who been impacted by the recent wildfires,” Jason, who was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, wrote on Instagram. “Many other places on Maui were also affected. We continue to send pule (prayers) to this incredible community,” he added, before attaching a link where people can donate to help.

Olivia Wilde echoed the sentiment on Instagram Stories.

The ‘Booksmart’ director penned alongside a beautiful scenery of Maui: “Maui has always saved me, scraped me off the floor when I’ve been down. I love her. Thinking of the destruction and the lives lost is really breaking my heart.”

Also among those who spoke up about the deadly disaster was ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Scheana Shay.

“Looking back at some many beautiful photos I’ve captured on this island and what’s happened is just devastating. Please donate anything you can,” the Bravolebrity wrote on Instagram Stories.

As for Mick Fleetwood, the leader of the rock band Fleetwood Mac mourned the loss of his Lahaina restaurant. “MAUI and The Lahaina community have been my home for several decades,” Mick captioned a photo of his restaurant, which was destroyed in the fires.

“This is a devastating moment for MAUI and many are suffering unimaginable loss.”

The musician continued, “Fleetwoods on Front Street has been lost and while we are heartbroken our main priority is the safety of our dear staff and team members. On behalf of myself and my family I share my heartfelt thoughts and prayers for the people of MAUI. We are committed to supporting the community and those affected by this disaster in the days, month(s) and years to come.”

Actress Kelly Hu, who was named Miss Hawaii USA in 1993, also penned a touching message in the wake of the Maui wildfires. “I spent two years growing up on Maui with my Grandparents,” the 55-year-old wrote on Instagram. “So Maui holds a very special place in my heart.”

“If you’ve ever been fortunate enough to experience the splendor of this island please find it in your heart to donate to help people who will be affected by this fire for years to come,” so she concluded her post.

According to the latest update from Maui County, at least 53 people have died because of the wildfires. Meanwhile, more than 1,300 people have been displaced and almost 11,000 people have no power.

3
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
