Jason Momoa says he wants to 'really fight for our planet ... make a change'

Hollywood star Jason Momoa has said that if he hadn’t become an actor, he would’ve gladly become a politician in a bid to help save the planet. The Hollywood star, who hosts a new travel docuseries called ‘On the Roam’, said on ‘PEOPLE in 10’: “I’d wanna do something to help the environment.

“The way the world’s going, I would’ve, if I was still young Jason, 12-year-old Jason, I’d probably try to do something to get into politics, really fight for our planet. If I could go back and be in sixth grade, I would make my life go towards making a change.”

The actor also observed that little lifestyle changes can actually make a significant difference to the environment.

He said: “I would just start in the home. Like, what are the small things you can do on how to save energy? What are we taking in that we can consider, ‘Do we need that?’”

‘On the Roam’ sees Momoa travel around the US to visit different craftsmen, who explain how various items – including century-old bikes and choppers – are made.

The movie star previously revealed that he shocked some local people by appearing in their towns and cities to shoot the docuseries, reports femalefirst.co.uk.