Jennifer Aniston calls out cancel culture, wondering if there is any end to it

Actress Jennifer Aniston has now come out to call out cancel culture as an obnoxious trend, wondering if there is any end to it all.

By Agency News Desk
Jennifer Aniston _ pic courtesy instagram

Actress Jennifer Aniston after being caught in the whole controversy regarding Jamie Foxx’s allegedly anti-Semitic social media post has now come out to call out cancel culture as an obnoxious trend, wondering if there is any end to it all.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 54-year old actress said: “I’m so over cancel culture. I probably just got canceled by saying that. I just don’t understand what it means … Is there no redemption? I don’t know. I don’t put everybody in the Harvey Weinstein basket.”

“He’s not a guy, you’re like, ‘God, I can’t wait to hang out with Harvey,’” she said. “Never. You were actually like, ‘Oh, God, OK, suck it up.’ I remember actually, he came to visit me on a movie to pitch me a movie. And I do remember consciously having a person stay in my trailer.”

For the unversed, Harvey Weinstein is a Hollywood producer who has produced several films such as ‘Malena’, ‘Shakespeare in Love’, ‘Gangs of New York’ and executive producer in films such as ‘Pulp Fiction’ and ‘The Lord Of The Rings’ films. However, he is also a registered sex offender, with charges of molesting and even raping somewhere over 90 women and has been sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Cancel culture is the practice or tendency of engaging in mass canceling as a way of expressing disapproval and exerting social pressure. The trend has become very big and has been frequently criticised by many celebrities ranging from Chris Rock, Lizzo, Cate Blanchette, Elon Musk and more.

Aniston is gearing up to star in Season 3 of Apple’s ‘The Morning Show’, which tracks the fallout of a broadcast morning news program after a male co-anchor is kicked off the show following allegations of sexual misconduct. The series explores various perspectives of the #MeToo movement that rocked Hollywood and took down Weinstein.

Agency News Desk
Bezos congratulates India on successfully landing Chandrayaan-3

'They've made entire nation proud': CJI on Chandrayaan-3 mission's success

