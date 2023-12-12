Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Jennifer Aniston was texting with Matthew Perry the day he died

'Barbie', 'Oppenheimer' lead at Golden Globe nominations 2024

Jennifer Aniston was texting with Matthew Perry the day he died _pic courtesy news agency
Actress Jennifer Aniston said that her ‘Friends’ co-star Matthew Perry was “happy” and “healthy” in the days ahead of his untimely death in late October. “He had quit smoking. He was getting in shape. He was happy – that’s all I know,” Jennifer told Variety in an interview published Monday as her ‘The Morning Show’ co-star Reese Witherspoon held her hand.

“I was literally texting with him that morning, funny Matty. He was not in pain. He wasn’t struggling. He was happy”, she said.

The 54-year-old actress said that her beloved ‘Friends’ co-star hadn’t relapsed despite what some might believe in light of his years-long struggle with drug and alcohol addiction, reports pagesix.com.

“I want people to know he was really healthy, and getting healthy. He was on a pursuit. He worked so hard. He really was dealt a tough one. I miss him dearly. We all do. Boy, he made us laugh really hard,” she shared.

The ‘Murder Mystery’ actress also credited Matthew for giving his character, Chandler Bing, a specific manner of speaking that would go on to define the role.

“His way of speaking created a whole different world,” she told the trade publication.

“We went with his lead, in a way. It just added something to our joy.”

Matthew died on October 28 in an apparent drowning in his hot tub. He was 54.

The official cause of death has not been released as the coroner is still awaiting toxicology results.

