HomeInternationalNews

Jennifer Lopez gives details of intimacy with Ben Affleck in new song

Jennifer Lopez has revealed details about her steamy marriage to actor-filmmaker husband Ben Aflleck in new song christened 'Greatest Love Story Never Told'.

By Agency News Desk
Jennifer Lopez gives details of intimacy with Ben Affleck in new song
Jennifer Lopez | Ben Affleck _ pic courtesy news agency

Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez has revealed details about her steamy marriage to actor-filmmaker husband Ben Aflleck in new song christened ‘Greatest Love Story Never Told’. The 54-year-old songstress, got risque on the chorus of the track from her new album ‘This Is Me…Now’.

Elsewhere on the track, which details her decades-long love story with Affleck, the ‘On The Floor’ hitmaker described the fact that they “found each other twice in one lifetime” as “destiny”, reports pagesix.com.

It was in 2001, when the couple met on the sets of ‘Gigli’ and their romance blossomed from there. It was the same year when the actor-filmmaker asked her to marry him with a 6.1-carat pink diamond by Harry Winston that reportedly cost $2.5 million.

However, the two ultimately decided to postpone their nuptials.

“Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date,” the couple had said in a joint statement in 2003.

The two started dating again in 2021. In 2022, Lopez announced their second engagement, 20 years after the first proposal. They got married in July 2022.

Previous article
Study decodes how mpox virus infiltrates brain cells
Next article
Anuj Kohli opens up on his negative, toxic role in ‘Dahej Daasi’
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US