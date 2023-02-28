scorecardresearch
Jeremy Renner shares recovery workout video, says 'Whatever it takes'

Jeremy Renner is doing "whatever it takes" to recover following his January snow plough accident, in which he broke over 30 bones and suffered blunt chest trauma.

By News Bureau
Jeremy Renner _ pic courtesy Instagram

Hollywood star Jeremy Renner is doing “whatever it takes” to recover following his January snow plough accident, in which the ‘Hawkeye’ actor broke over 30 bones and suffered blunt chest trauma. In an Instagram Story update, Renner posted a video of him on an exercise bike, using one leg to pedal with the assistance of a pole-like tool, reports Variety.

“Whatever it takes,” the caption read. On the next slide, Renner shared that he’s working on his mental recovery as well, posting a photo of him reading ‘The Book of Awakening’ by Mark Nepo.

On January 1, Renner was using his snow plough to help his adult nephew get his truck out of the snow when he was pulled under the vehicle and ran over.

He was then airlifted to the hospital, where he stayed until January 17. Renner is now recovering at home and undergoing physical therapy.

Variety further states that Renner has been keeping his fans updated on his condition via social media while also promoting his show ‘Mayor of Kingstown’, which is currently airing, and his upcoming Disney+ series ‘Rennervations’, which will follow the actor as he travels the world to help communities reimagine unique purpose-built vehicles.

Renner shared a behind-the-scenes look of the new series on February 15, writing: “Behind the scenes on (‘Rennervations’), coming soon on Disney+ around the world! We are queuing up now with Disney and Disney+ to launch this amazing new show. More info to come. Thank you for your patience while I am in the shop now, working on me.”

Pic. Sourcejeremyrenner
Playing with Chhetri, Krishna takes the pressure off me, says Sivasakthi Narayanan
'Instantly in 17th century when I put on my princess costume,' says Riya Sharma
