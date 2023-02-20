scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Jeremy Renner under electric stimulation therapy to build 'muscle strength'

Jeremy Renner is undergoing electric stimulation therapy on his leg as he continues to recover from the snow plough accident that almost killed him.

By News Bureau

Marvel actor Jeremy Renner is undergoing electric stimulation therapy on his leg as he continues to recover from the snow plough accident that almost killed him. In an update on his health for fans posted on social media, the ‘Hawkeye’ star, 52, whose chest and legs were pulverised by his 14,000-lb Pistenbully Snowcat as he tried to stop it hurtling onto his nephew on New Year’s Day, showed the physiotherapy technique on Saturday, February 18, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Vibrating attachments were seen in a video on his Instagram stimulating on his right leg, which he said in writing across the clip was part of an “electric stimulation workout” to build “muscle strength.”

The actor’s full recovery is expected to take years, but Jeremy last month vowed to “grow stronger” from the trauma, which left him needing two surgeries to insert pins around his leg.

He has been sharing updates from his hospital bed since his near-fatal accident, and in January a video of him in his Intensive Care Unit bed showed him with a huge bruise under his eye as his sister massaged his head and joked, “You’re so sexy,” as he talked about not being able to shower for days.

Jeremy, who returned home in January from hospital, had been using the snowcat that crushed him to pull his grown nephew’s truck from the snow when he was pulled under the machine, leaving him with more than 30 shattered bones.

A Nevada sheriff’s office incident report filed in January said the vehicle “had some mechanical issues.” The redacted document from Washoe County Sheriff’s Office added the brake indicator light inside the snowcat’s cab was not functioning, and “mechanical issues may have been a factor in this accident.”

It added about how Jeremy was hurt while trying to save his nephew, “Once he was off the Pistenbully, he realised it was heading directly toward (his nephew). He feared the Pistenbully was going to hit (his nephew), so he decided to attempt to stop or divert the Pistenbully.”

Jeremy clambered onto the plough’s moving track and was immediately pulled under the left side track, leaving him completely crushed under the vehicle. A 911 call said the right side of his chest was left caved in and his upper torso “crushed.”

Previous article
ISL: We were the better team tonight, says East Bengal FC head coach Stephen Constantine
Next article
Selfiee – Kudi Chamkeeli Song Lyrics starring Akshay Kumar and Diana Penty
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Spate of viral infections hit India, dry cough just doesn't go away

Health & Lifestyle

Air India New York-Delhi flight diverted to London due to medical emergency

Technology

OneWeb's 36 satellites integrated with Indian rocket, gearing up for orbit

Technology

Can India take up global leadership in synthetic biology? (Opinion)

Technology

Wipro offering freshers lower pay

Health & Lifestyle

IIIT-Delhi, AIIMS will work together in AI, ML, biomedical research

News

Shoaib Ibrahim recalls pranking his co-actors on the sets of 'Ajooni'

Sports

Bengaluru Open 2023: Prajnesh qualifies for main draw; Tseng, Nardi, Polmans advance

Sports

Santosh Trophy: Meghalaya make historic maiden entry into semis

Sports

Women's T20 WC, SA vs BAN: Probably one of the most important games of my career, says Wolvaardt

News

Sehban Azim was 'quite conscious doing a scene like that' in 'Dear Ishq'

Sports

Laureus Awards: Messi, Nadal, Verstappen among nominees for Male Sportsperson of the Year award

Sports

Sr women's hockey nationals: Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu win

Sports

I-League 2022-23: Real Kashmir meet Aizawl in mid-table clash (preview)

Sports

Strandja Memorial boxing: India's Nishant Dev off to flying start

Technology

1st-gen iPhone sold for record-breaking $63K at auction

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi L-G approves constituting District Medical Boards to enable surrogacy

Health & Lifestyle

Scientists find Covid's possible long-term effects on heart health in autopsies

News

Hashneen Chauhan recalls being cheated by people in initial years of acting career

Sports

Women's T20 WC: India have been very scratchy, need to put up best performance in semis, says Mithali

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US