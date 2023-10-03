Jodie Turner Smith sports wedding ring despite split from Joshua Jackson

Actress Jodie Turner Smith is still proudly wearing her wedding ring despite her split from actor Joshua Jackson. She shared photos of herself on social media donning a new look though appeared completely unbothered with the divorce.

The ‘Queen & Slim’ actress took to Instagram to show off the outfit she wore on September 23, which was 10 days after she and the ‘Dawson’s Creek’ alum officially separated for the Gucci show during Paris Fashion Week, as per Page Six.

However, in the photos shared by the 37-year-old, she made no mention of the pair’s split in the caption and instead focused on Gucci’s “chic” and “sexy” new collection.

In the photos taken, the British actress was sporting her wedding ring on that finger while rocking a striking gray bandeau-style top with a dagger-shaped cutout highlighting her cleavage.

The revealing top left her abs on full display as she only partially covered up with a chic gray double-breasted sport coat that was draped over her shoulders.

She completed her fashion aesthetic with a monochrome colour palette complete with baggy gray high-waisted jeans, which she enlivened with a black Gucci belt.

In the caption, Jodie wrote: “OH @GUCCI!!!! What a chic and sexy start, @sabatods I’m proud to have witnessed it, especially with my gorgeous mother @hildaturnersmith by my side. scroll to see me proposition @ameliadimz for a #chickenshopdate.”

However, the fashion wear that the actress sported was met with mixed reactions from netizens. Some people praised Turner-Smith for being essentially ‘unbothered’ while others voiced their confusion over her choice to post as if nothing was different.

“Not you dropping pics like you didn’t just file for divorce,” one person commented as another wrote, “Everything is fine? you post photos on the day of your divorce.”

“Nothing celebrities post is true. Nothing. They are sooo fake that even themselves don’t know who they really are anymore,” a third commented.

In the documents, obtained by ‘Page Six’, the actress asked for joint custody of their three-year-old daughter, Janie. However, she did not request spousal support.