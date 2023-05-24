scorecardresearch
Joe Jonas cried tears of jealousy when brother Nick Jonas became ‘The Voice’ judge

Joe Jonas said that he cried tears of jealousy when his younger brother Nick was hired as a judge on 'The Voice'.

The 33-year-old ‘S.O.S.’ singer made the admission when he joined a podcast with his two siblings Nick, 30, and 35-year-old Kevin – who released their sixth Jonas Brothers studio record, titled ‘The Album’, earlier this month, reports Female First UK.

He added that he heard the news while watching Fleetwood Mac play ‘Landslide’ at New York’s Madison Square Garden in March 2019.

He told on ‘The Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard’ show: “It was at the most picturesque setting, it was at the Fleetwood Mac show at (Madison Square Garden) and as they’re playing ‘Landslide’ I found out that he was going to be a judge on ‘The Voice’. I was so jealous I cried my eyes out to ‘Landslide’. It was bittersweet, of course, ’cause I’m super happy for him, but I’m also bummed ’cause I want that f****** gig.”

As per Female First UK, Joe served as a coach on the Australian ‘Voice’ for one season in 2018, with Nick going on to work as a voice coach on series 18 and 20 of the singing show before he was replaced by 29-year-old ‘The Way’ singer Ariana Grande.

Joe said: “I just enjoyed the job, so I was like, ‘What the f***? But (Nick) crushed it and, you know, it was great.”

Despite their sibling rivalry, they insisted on the podcast their overall aim is to see someone “with the last name Jonas” winning. Nick also revealed that he and Joe auditioned for the same role in ‘Wicked’.

But he said that while they are “competitive” in “sports and other things” they ultimately support each other when it comes to their careers.

Joe agreed, adding about the ‘Wicked’ auditions: “Yeah, we said, ‘Go in there and kill it ’cause it’s gotta be one of us. It has to be one of us.’ That being said, never got that call.”

Kevin also revealed he felt “some of that” jealousy when Nick and Joe embarked on solo careers amid the Jonas Brothers band break several years ago.

Nick said: “We always say we want someone with the last name Jonas to win. That’s our goal.”

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
