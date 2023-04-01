scorecardresearch
John Boyega recollects being 'blown away' by script of 'Breaking'

The 'Star Wars' actor John Boyega has recalled being "blown away" by the script for his social injustice bank heist film 'Breaking'.

By News Bureau

The ‘Star Wars’ actor John Boyega has recalled being “blown away” by the script for his social injustice bank heist film ‘Breaking’. The actor played real-life depressed US Marine Corps veteran Brian Brown-Easley in the 2022 movie, who calmly walked into a Wells Fargo branch in Atlanta, Georgia, in 2017, reports ‘Female First UK’.

He then threatened to set off the bomb that he claimed was in his backpack unless he was paid $892. He was owed in disability benefits that had been brutally cut off in a bureaucratic move which plunged him into poverty.

Boyega told NME about loving the script, co-written by the film’s first-time feature director Abi Damaris Corbin with British dramatist Kwame Kwei-Armah: “I read it; I was blown away by it. I read it as if I was watching the movie. I liked the complication and the duality of his character. So much going on: the PTSD he’s going through; not having access to his daughter.”

‘Female First UK’ further states that Boyega also loved that Easley was a movie and comics nerd, and was jokey and gentle – completely at odds with the man trying to pull off his desperately sad bank heist.

Easley was shot in the head with a single bullet by Cobb County Police Department Officer Dennis Ponte, a sniper on the force with a military past. He had been hiding in the woods and had let his commanders know he had a clean shot.

