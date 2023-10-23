scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

John Legend says his 4 kids bring ‘a lot of joy’, ‘positive energy’ to their home

John Legend has opened up about his family with wife Chrissy Teigen, and how their four kids make their days brighter.

By Agency News Desk
John Legend says his 4 kids bring 'a lot of joy', 'positive energy' to their home
John Legend says his 4 kids bring 'a lot of joy', 'positive energy' to their home _ pic courtesy news agency

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter John Legend has opened up about his family with wife Chrissy Teigen, and how their four kids make their days brighter. “They bring a lot of joy to the house and a lot of positive energy,” Legend says of Luna Simone, 7, Miles Theodore, 5, Esti Maxine, 10 months, and Wren Alexander, 4 months, reports ‘People’ magazine.

As for the newest additions to his brood, specifically, Legend notes: “They don’t cry a lot, so we feel really blessed and excited to have them as part of our home and part of our family now”.

Legend and Teigen, 37, welcomed their oldest child in April 2016, before Miles joined as a new addition in May 2018.

The couple later suffered a pregnancy loss with son Jack, their third child, in September 2020.

As per ‘People’, the family then welcomed daughter Esti earlier this year on January 13.

At the time, the EGOT winner first shared the news at a private concert. “What a blessed day,” he told the crowd just hours after Teigen had given birth.

Legend and Teigen’s family then expanded once more when they welcomed their baby boy Wren via surrogate on June 19, 2023.

Currently, Legend says that his oldest two kids are doing great.

He told ‘People, “They’re in school. Miles is in kindergarten and Luna’s in second grade. Luna just started doing homework, which is fun for me because I like overseeing her homework, and I was always kind of a very precocious student”.

“So I get to relive that with my daughter and son”.

As for his younger two, the ‘All of Me’ crooner added that the infants are reaching some milestones of their own, and he and Teigen “love” being a family of six.

“Esti just started crawling a couple of weeks ago, and Wren is 4 months old now,” he said. “They smile a lot.”

5
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Drashti Dhami's acting approach: Embraces the zone, trusts director's guidance
Next article
Kareena Kapoor Khan shares candid pics with BFF Malaika Arora on her 50th b’day: ‘To our sisterhood bond’
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US