John Mayer says he 'absolutely' wants to get married

Singer-songwriter John Mayer’s hopes for his love life to be more serious than sexy. “People don’t think I want to be married. I absolutely want to be married,” the musician said.

He told his friend Kelly Rizzo on the episode of her new podcast ‘Comfort Food’, “You know the secret, which is that I’m actually fairly well-adjusted”, reports People magazine.

He added: “And I so badly want to get married if only for my wife to just know in her heart, like, ‘John will know what to do’. I just think that level of being relied on is the hottest thing in the world to me. ‘If my husband was here, he would know what to do. Call John. Call my husband’. You’re a full grown-up when this is your romantic fantasy. You’re a fully fledged grown-up.”

As per People, Rizzo, 44, joked back: “Your kink is that you want someone to be like, ‘John’s got a guy’. Reliance kink? Oh my God,”

The guitarist agreed. “Reliability kink? YES.”

Mayer has spoken about his goals for his personal life before, both in conversation with Adele and speaking to close friend Andy Cohen about what it would take to complete his bucket list.

“That would be—that would complete all of it,” he told Cohen on Andy Cohen Live in 2021. “And I thought about this as recently as last night. ‘Cause my brothers are both married and have children… My dad was 50 when he had me. I think if I work backwards, it’s 50. Forty-eight, 50.”