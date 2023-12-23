John Stamos drank a bottle of wine after getting home from DUI 'to forget'

Actor John Stamos has opened about his mental state at the time of his 2015 DUI and the series of events that led him to sobriety.

He said: “When I did get the DUI, I came home from the hospital that night,” reports Entertainment Weekly.

He told People magazine: “I sat down, I drank a bottle of wine just to forget what just happened. And I never sobered up.”

The actor, who has now been sober for eight years, said that he almost immediately had to leave home to film ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2’ following the arrest.

As per Entertainment Weekly, he did not allow himself time to process, and his drinking didn’t stop once he was on set.

“When you sober up, you have to look at the ugly truth, so you keep drinking,” he said. “So I was kind of just loosely buzzed through the shooting of that movie.” He previously said that he doesn’t remember shooting the film because of his excessive drinking.

He expounded on alcoholism and recovery in his memoir ‘If You Would Have Told Me’, which was released earlier this fall. He also discussed that chapter of his life during an appearance on Mayim Bialik’s ‘Bialik Breakdown’ podcast.

In July 2015, Stamos entered a 30-day substance abuse programme. “I really hated the way I felt, hated disappointing people, hated myself, hated looking in the mirror going, ‘This is not who my parents raised. What am I doing? Who is this idiot?’ I would be so embarrassed,” he said.