scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

John Stamos was 'angry' with Mary-Kate, Ashley Olsen for refusing 'Fuller House'

John Stamos starred alongside Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen when they shared the role of Michelle Tanner on the classic 1990s sitcom 'Full House' but they declined the chance to star in the 2016 spin-off

By Agency News Desk

Actor John Stamos was “angry” with Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen when they decided not to do ‘Fuller House.’ The 59-year-old actor starred alongside the twin actresses when they shared the role of Michelle Tanner on the classic 1990s sitcom ‘Full House’ but they declined the chance to star in the 2016 spin-off, reports ‘Female First UK’.

He called them, and years later following the death of co-star Bob Saget – who died in 2022 at the age of 65 after suffering blunt head trauma – they arrived at his house with a frozen pork chop to make amends.

Speaking on the ‘And That’s What You REALLY Missed’ podcast, he said: “The twins moved to New York. And I gotta tell you, one of the only good things to come out of Bob’s [death] Well… Mary-Kate and Ashley, we didn’t see them much. I mean, we stayed in touch a little bit, but Bob really did. And they were so great.

He further mentioned, quoted by ‘Female First UK’, “You hear rumours, ‘Oh, they hated their childhood, or they hated being on the show or whatever. When I did ‘Fuller House,’ they didn’t want to come back. And I was angry for a minute. And that got out. But they were, like, ‘We loved our childhood. We loved being with you. We miss Bob’.”

“They came over to my house. They brought a pork chop and sage. I don’t know why, but thank you? It was a frozen pork chop, so that was really nice. So we stayed very close,” he added.

–IANS

aa/svn/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Emily Blunt sometimes forgives people 'too quickly'
Next article
Arrest WFI chief, release wrestlers, DCW chief Maliwal tells Delhi Police chief
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Golf: Aaron Rai lies 10th as Schenk leads at Charles Schwab Challenge

Sports

Ashes 2023: If Crawley continues to fail, Stokes should open the batting, says Michael Vaughan

Sports

IPL 2023: Ambati Rayudu to retire from IPL after playing in Sunday's final against Gujarat Titans

Sports

World Cup Shotgun: India ends 5th after mixed trap teams fail to get medals

Sports

Malaysia Masters: Prannoy beats Yang, clinches maiden BWF World Tour title

Sports

Mahila Kisan Union condemns manhandling of Olympian wrestlers

Sports

'PM was busy posing for photos when we were getting thrashed on road': Sakshi Malik

Technology

Google Chrome's new extension to let users create side panel UI

Sports

Sports For All: Empowering Indian sports through grassroots development

Sports

Arrest WFI chief, release wrestlers, DCW chief Maliwal tells Delhi Police chief

News

Emily Blunt sometimes forgives people 'too quickly'

Technology

Starship will be ready to fly again in 2 months: Elon Musk

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out 'screen-sharing' feature to beta testers on Android

News

Randeep Hooda’s directorial debut ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ teaser launched

News

Ice Spice joins Taylor Swift on stage to perform 'Karma' remix at Eras Tour

News

'Karmaa Meets Kismet' director feels 'connected to her roots' with Sanjay Mishra

Sports

Mandar Rao Dessai to leave Mumbai City FC after three seasons

News

Ram Charan announces his first production – a movie around Veer Savarkar

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US