Jonah Hill's attorneys deny Alexa Nikolas' claims of the actor kissing her without consent

Jonah Hill, who had been called out by Alexa Nikolas for his alleged actions of kissing her without her consent

Hollywood star Jonah Hill, who had been called out by Alexa Nikolas for his alleged actions of kissing her without her consent when she was just 16, has denied the allegations through his legal experts.

The ‘Zoey 101’ actress, now 31, had claimed the ‘Superbad’ star, now 39, had kissed her without consent at a party. She said he “slammed her against a wall” and “shoved his tongue” down her throat after offering her a cigarette, reports Mirror.co.uk.

However, representatives of Jonah have vehemently denied such claims, saying the story is a “complete fabrication”. Alexa initially took to Twitter to share her allegations.

She wrote on the social media page: “#JonahHill didn’t hand me the cig which I thought was weird and then as we walked back to the door I asked him for it and he said nothing but slammed me to the door and shoved his tongue down my throat. I was so appalled I pushed him off of me and ran inside.”

Jonah’s attorneys told Mirror.co.uk: “This fabricated Story about my client smacks of an attempt by your former “child star” source to extend her proverbial 15 minutes of fame.”

Alexa has become an outspoken activist against alleged sexual predators and misconduct against child actors in recent years and explained she didn’t file charges over the alleged assault at the time as her mum wasn’t aware she was at the party.

Speaking to Page Six, Alexa said: “I don’t think the culture has changed much, honestly. Which is why I created Eat Predators. It’s time for accountability. Power to survivors.”

Alexa’s comments come after Jonah’s ex shared alleged screenshots of her conversations with the actor following their relationship. He was said to be “triggered” in the messages which allegedly show him sexting ex Sarah Brady while he started dating his current girlfriend and mother of his child Olivia Miller.

