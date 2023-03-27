scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Jonathan Majors accused of taking dangerous steroid on 'Creed 3' set after domestic violence arrest

Actor Jonathan Majors is suspected of using an anabolic steroid during his alleged assault on his girlfriend.

By News Bureau
Jonathan Majors accused of taking dangerous steroid on 'Creed 3' set after domestic violence arrest
Jonathan Majors accused of taking dangerous steroid on 'Creed 3' set after domestic violence arrest

Actor Jonathan Majors is suspected of using an anabolic steroid during his alleged assault on his girlfriend.

Following his domestic violence arrest over the weekend, the actor was accused of taking a dangerous steroid while filming “Creed III”, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The drug is believed to be what led to his outburst during an argument with the woman he was dating.

“He was taking (steroids) while filming (‘Creed III’). I can’t say what he was taking, but people on staff were saying that he was on tren,” a source, who allegedly worked with the 33-year-old hunk on the set of the movie, told Media Take Out.

According to the website, Tren, or trenbolone acetate, is a popular synthetic anabolic steroid that’s estimated to be three to five times more potent than testosterone, according to the outlet.

The FDA does not allow its use on human beings and it is only available to use on cattle.

However, it is being illegally utilised by athletes to amplify muscle strength and mass. It’s regarded as a high risk, high reward steroid.

The use of the drug comes with a ton of very scary side effects. In addition to it damaging the male reproductive system, Tren can lead to severe emotional instability and possible psychosis.

Speculation previously arose that Jonathan used steroids after he gained weight in 18 months for his “Creed III” role.

“I am beginning to suspect that Jonathan Majors may be using anabolic steroids,” one person wrote on Twitter last year. Another chimed in, “Jonathan Majors did a wheelbarrow full of steroids for Creed III.”

The actor, however, has explained that his body transformation was the result of rigorous training and diet regimen he followed. He revealed that he consumed a whopping 6,100 calories per day, which is equivalent to six full meals.

The ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ star said he took his role as Killian Maddox very seriously and gave it his all when it came to his training. He followed an intense workout routine, which included two sessions of two hours each day, and even added a third session after filming.

Jonathan was arrested on Saturday morning, March 25 after an alleged domestic dispute with his girlfriend. He is being accused of slapping his partner when she tried to view the messages before putting his hands around her neck, ultimately resulting in visible injuries. Among them were a “laceration behind her ear, redness, and marks to her face.”

He has been charged with two counts of assault in the third degree, aggravated harassment and attempted assault. His rep, however, has insisted that “he has done nothing wrong,” adding, “We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.”

His defence lawyer is also confident that “all charges will be dropped” in the case. The attorney added, “All the evidence proves that Mr. Majors is entirely innocent and did not assault her whatsoever. Unfortunately, this incident came about because this woman was having an emotional crisis, for which she was taken to a hospital yesterday.”

Although Jonathan maintains his innocence, the U.S. Army pulled his “Be All You Can Be” ad campaign in the wake of his domestic violence arrest. Two ads featuring the actor had been released prior to the assault allegations.

Previous article
Australia batter Cameron Bancroft joins Somerset for early County Championship season
Next article
Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are in love with the Approval of their families?
This May Also Interest You
News

Nani on 'Dasara': This is the first mass film which will touch your heart

News

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are in love with the Approval of their families?

Sports

Australia batter Cameron Bancroft joins Somerset for early County Championship season

Sports

WPL 2023: I'm sure we will have many more titles in the longer run, says Delhi's Shikha Pandey

News

Prosenjit Chatterjee dedicates his 'Jubilee' look to his father Biswajeet

News

Jodhpur man who threatened Salman Khan sent to police custody till April 3

News

Dino James reveals why he doesn't have a stage name: I got a cool name already!

Sports

IBA delivers open letter to IOC chief, executive board on governance concerns

Sports

There aren't many players who are as hungry to score as I am: Sunil Chhetri

Health & Lifestyle

Anxiety post cardiac arrest more common in women than men: Study

Health & Lifestyle

61% Mumbaikars feel 'sleepy' at workplace, claims survey

News

Sanjeev Jotangia joins the cast of 'Sapnon Ki Chhalaang'

News

Priyanka now serves on Executive Committee of Academy of Motion Pictures Arts And Sciences' actors branch

News

Ravi Kishan reveals facing casting couch by woman who is 'big shot', offered 'coffee at night'

News

Japanese mom creates 'RRR' flip book to help her 7 year old son understand the film

Sports

Was a special innings to witness especially from the other end: Hendricks on de Kock's century

Sports

IPL 2023: Steve Smith leaves fans in confusion with 'joining exceptional and passionate team in India'

Sports

IDEMITSU Honda Racing India's riders gain more points in second race of 2023 ARRC, TTC

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US