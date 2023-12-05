Jonathan Majors accused of using physical violence to 'manipulate' ex-girlfriend

Actor Jonathan Majors has been accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari to hide his infidelity and “establish control.” The ‘Creed’ actor, began his trial over the alleged attack on December 4 at Manhattan Criminal Court, New York, and walked into the hearing carrying a Bible and a notebook – while holding hands with his girlfriend Meagan Good and another older woman.

He received a huge boost at the beginning of proceedings when the judge dismissed four of the seven counts after an agreement between the prosecution and the defence, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Majors has denied assault with intent to cause physical injury, assault recklessly causing physical injury, aggravated harassment and harassment.

Prosecutor Michael Perez said they wanted the multiple assault charges “merged” into one charge “based on the nature of the injuries and the acts alleged.”

He is alleged to have slapped Grace Jabbari on a ride home before apparently grabbing her hand and throwing her back into the vehicle when she got out.

He is alleged to have got into the apparent row after Grace saw a text from another woman which said, “Wish I was kissing you right now.”

Prosecutor Michael Perez of the Manhattan District Attorney’s office used his opening statement in the trial to claim Jonathan beat up his then-lover to cover up his infidelity.”

He added to the jury, “Domestic violence is a pattern of behavior that betrays an intimate partner’s trust and has historically taken place behind closed doors. It can take many forms… on March 25, the defendant, Jonathan Majors, committed domestic violence against his then romantic partner Grace Jabbari when he used physical violence to manipulate her, control her and physically hurt her.”

“The defendant over the course of relationship with Grace Jabbari used a cruel and manipulative pattern of psychological and physical abuse that culminated in the tragic end of their relationship.”

In her opening statement, Jonathan’s lawyer Priya Chaudhry called the allegations “false” and painted Grace as the aggressor in the pair’s relationship. She said Grace had concocted the claims against the actor as “revenge” after seeing the text from another woman.

Majors has denied six counts of assault in the third degree, one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree and one count harassment in the second degree.