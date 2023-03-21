scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Jordan Peele's fourth film in the works, to release on Christmas 2024

Jordan Peele's next movie is scheduled to release on the big screen on Christmas 2024.

By News Bureau

Filmmaker-actor Jordan Peele’s next movie is scheduled to release on the big screen on Christmas 2024.

Universal Pictures, which released the filmmaker’s prior features ‘Get Out’,’Us’ and ‘Nope’, added an “Untitled Fourth Film Directed by Jordan Peele” to its release calendar. It’s set to open in theatres nationwide on Wednesday, December 25, 2024, reported Variety.

On its current date, Peele’s upcoming project will premiere one week after James Cameron’s ‘Avatar 3’ and ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’, which will both debut on December 20, 2024.

Universal’s big-screen adaptation of the ‘Wicked’ musical was previously slated to land on the same weekend, but the studio recently pushed up its release date to Thanksgiving.

In the announcement about Peele’s film, Universal also scheduled an untitled Monkeypaw film to release on September 27, 2024, and it took an untitled animated event film off its slate.

In true Peele fashion, there’s zero information not the title, the genre, nor the stars available about his fourth film. He’s been similarly tight-lipped in the lead-up to his first three films, which ranged from pure horror to neo-Western science fiction.

Peele’s debut feature, the 2017 psychological horror film ‘Get Out’, became a critical and commercial smash, grossing $255 million and earning four Oscar nominations. He followed that up with 2019’s doppelganger thriller ‘Us’, which also generated $255 million worldwide.

Peele’s latest movie, 2022’s ‘Nope’ which reunited Peele with his ‘Get Out’ star Daniel Kaluuya, played in theatres last summer and collected more than $170 million globally.

As a film producer, Peele has backed Spike Lee’s Oscar-nominated ‘BlacKkKlansman’, as well as director Nia DaCosta’s ‘Candyman’ remake, starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Previous article
Ajith Kumar and Shalini set major couple goals during Dubai vacation
Next article
Kangana Ranaut posts throwback pic from college days
This May Also Interest You
News

Priyanka Chopra's former stylist denies telling her she's not 'sample-sized'

News

Ibrahim cheers for 'dear sister' Sara, says 'Gaslight' will be 'banging'

News

'Shazam 2' director is 'done with superheroes for now' after film tanked

News

Zendaya Coleman has Tom Holland’s initials engraved on her gold ring

News

Kangana Ranaut posts throwback pic from college days

News

Ajith Kumar and Shalini set major couple goals during Dubai vacation

Sports

FIFA appeal CAS decision on Yves Jean-Bart's ban

Sports

Asia Lions openers Tharanga, Dilshan's breezy fifties blow away World Giants to emerge as LLC Masters champs

Sports

Veteran Wu Peng returns to pool after 10-year retirement

Sports

India begin SAFF U-17 Women's Championship with emphatic victory over Nepal

Sports

Barca's injury-hit Araujo will miss Uruguay friendlies

Sports

Hughton appointed Ghana football head coach

Sports

Chennai Turbos beat Jaipur Giants to win finals at Pre-Season of Elite Pro Basketball League

Health & Lifestyle

78 mn kids at risk in Nigeria from water-related threats: Unicef

Health & Lifestyle

Covid cases cross 100 in UP

Health & Lifestyle

10 Covid, 2 H3N2 cases active in Jharkhand

Health & Lifestyle

Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 accounts for over 90% new Covid cases in US

Sports

Rahim slams fastest century by a Bangladesh batter in ODIs as match is washed out

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US