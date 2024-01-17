Josh Duhamel, wife Audra Mari welcome their first baby together

Actor Josh Duhamel and his wife Audra Mari have welcomed their little bundle of joy, Shepherd Lawrence Duhamel. The ‘Transformers’ star, 50, and his wife confirmed the news on Instagram, where they jointly posted a photo of their baby’s feet, reports People magazine.

The baby was born on January 11, the couple shared in their post’s caption. Duhamel is already dad to son Axl, 10, whom he shares with ex Fergie.

The actor’s son had a sweet reaction to hearing he’s going to be a big brother. “He’s like, ‘Wait, now, am I going to be — You’re still going to love me, though, too, right?’ ” Duhamel shared in an interview with Parade.

The actor further mentioned, quoted by People: “I was like, ‘Of course, I’m going to still love you.’ And he’s like, ‘I’m still going to be your firstborn son, though, right?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, you’re still the firstborn son. He’s a really sweet kid. And he loves babies. I was the same way at his age. I just have always loved babies. There’s something about them. And he’s really good with younger kids. So I think he’s going to be a great older brother.”

In a clip from his appearance on In Depth with Graham Bensinger earlier this year, Duhamel opened up about the couple’s hopes for the future. He and Mari wed back in September 2022.

When Bensinger said that the actor’s sister, Ashlee Duhamel, shared that Josh “always wanted to have eight or nine kids,” he replied, “That was when I was much younger.”

“I will say, the age thing doesn’t normally come into conversation, but it definitely does when speaking of having babies,” Mari commented. “I really do believe he would have five more kids if he was even 40 right now. It’s probably true. We’ll definitely have a few though. Hopefully, God willing.”

“That’s the hope,” Josh added.