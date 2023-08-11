scorecardresearch
Josh Lucas shot underwater scenes for 6 to 8 hours for 'Black Demon'

Mumbai, Aug 11 (IANS) Actor Josh Lucas, who essays the role of Paul in the science fiction thriller film ‘Black Demon’, has shared that he shot underwater scenes for the film sometime for 6 to 8 hours a day.

The film, directed by Adrian Grunberg, follows Paul and his family in a hellish ordeal where they realise that a local oil rig is being terrorised by a gigantic megalodon. Stranded in the middle of the ocean with no one to their rescue, they must make it out alive to save the villagers

The film also stars Josh Lucas, Fernanda Urrejola, Julio Cesar Cedillo and Venus Ariel.

Talking about the most challenging part of filming and his favourite scene, Josh Lucas said: “I think it’s a weird thing to say that my favourite scenes to shoot were probably the underwater scenes, they were really strange. Because I was shooting underwater, sometimes 6 to 8 hours a day with this team of divers and pretending to be removing a bomb and fighting against a shark, doing this kind of wild stuff.”

He further mentioned: “You’re alone in this environment with a group of divers, and you’re trying to communicate back and forth with your family who is on a raft up above, and the whole thing is in your imagination. Yet, you’re 30 feet deep for 6 hours at times and it is kind of like this oil rig (points to the set) that this group of people created. It was just challenging in a way that was like when you walk away everyday being exhausted with the thought of ‘wow I might’ve done something really cool’. I hope the emotion of those experiences is really there in the film.”

The film is set to have its digital premiere on Lionsgate Play on September 8, 2023 in India.

