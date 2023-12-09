Saturday, December 9, 2023
Julia Roberts still hopes for ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’ sequel

Julia Roberts was asked if there was one film from her career that she’d like to see given a potential sequel and she replied ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’, which was released in 1997.

Actress Julia Roberts was asked if there was one film from her career that she’d like to see given a potential sequel and she replied ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’, which was released in 1997.

“I think, maybe, My Best Friend’s Wedding,” Roberts said on Watch What Happens Live.

She added: “Because there’s so many people in it, and to see what they’re doing and how Kimmy and Michael’s marriage is going and…”

“Follow up,” host Andy Cohen said. “Who do you think Michael should’ve married in My Best Friend’s Wedding?”

“Well, I mean, of course, Jules. But he married Kimmy,”Roberts said, reports deadline.com.

Roberts starred in the film as Julianne, a woman who discovers that she’s in love with her best friend Michael (Dermot Mulroney) only after he announces he’s going to marry college student Kimberly (Cameron Diaz). She then attempts to sabotage their special day and win Michael back.

