scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Justin Bieber shares health update on partial facial paralysis condition

Justin Bieber has shared an update on his recovery after announcing that he was experiencing facial paralysis due to Ramsay Hunt syndrome last year.

By News Bureau

‘Let Me Love You’ hitmaker Justin Bieber has shared an update on his recovery after announcing that he was experiencing facial paralysis due to Ramsay Hunt syndrome last year. The singer, 29, shared in June last year that he had the condition – which is understood to affect facial nerves – and told fans that he had “full paralysis” on one side of his face, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

Since the announcement, Justin has performed on some occasions but cancelled a number of tour dates last year and has recently cancelled the remainder of his tour. He now appears to have provided fans with an update on his recovery from the condition — which he had previously said had left him unable to smile on one side of his face.

Justin took to his Instagram Story recently and shared a video of himself. It showed the performer sitting in a hoodie alongside the caption: “Wait for it…”

‘Mirror.co.uk’ further states that the Grammy Award winner seems to smile from ear-to-ear at the end of the recently uploaded clip, suggesting that he has regained mobility in his face. The video — which was shared with his fans on the platform — had featured the song ‘Ice T’ by singer-songwriter Tems.

Justin announced that he had Ramsay Hunt syndrome last year. He had shared a video on the platform in which he had appeared unable to move one side of his face.

Previous article
Farhad Samji: Nupur Sanon came out as a surprise
Next article
Naipaul's celebrated biographer Patrik French passes away at 57
This May Also Interest You
News

'Kantara' star Rishab Shetty delivers speech at UNHRC, says proud to make statement at int'l forum

Health & Lifestyle

Standing Committee recommends Environment Ministry revisit its monitoring framework

Health & Lifestyle

Penguin moves Delhi HC against trial court injunction on Rana Kapoor book

Health & Lifestyle

Can't confirm Vasant Kunj incident caused by stray dogs, autopsy report awaited: Delhi Mayor

Sports

National Chess C'ship for Visually Impaired: Gangolli, Pradhan continue to lead

Sports

Women's World Boxing C'ships: Nikhat starts with a bang; Sakshi, Nupur and Preeti also advance (2nd lead)

Health & Lifestyle

Examine situation at micro level, Centre to six states reporting rising Covid cases

Sports

IND v AUS: We will be trying different lineups, having lot of all-rounders is an advantage, says Mitchell Marsh

Sports

South Africa all-rounder Dane van Niekerk announces retirement from international cricket

Health & Lifestyle

Is your cough, fever due to H3N2 virus or Covid?

Health & Lifestyle

Adenovirus alarm: Bengal Health Department issues advisory

Sports

IND v AUS: Ishan, Shubman to be opening pair; wicket to give equal opportunities to both teams, says Hardik Pandya

News

Mudasir Bhat spills the beans on his working experience for 'Crackdown 2'

Sports

Jehan Daruvala looking to fire up his F2 campaign with Saudi podium repeat

Health & Lifestyle

Naipaul's celebrated biographer Patrick French passes away at 57 (Ld)

Health & Lifestyle

Coimbatore car blast case: Madras HC seeks information on treatment provided to accused

Sports

WPL 2023: Delhi Capitals win toss, elect to bowl first against Gujarat Giants

Sports

Women's World Boxing C'ship: Nikhat starts with a bang; Sakshi and Nupur also advance (Ld)

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US