Justin Timberlake announces free concert in hometown

By Agency News Desk

Singer-actor Justin Timberlake is set to host a free concert in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee. The 42-year-old singer and actor is hyping up his musical comeback with a special ‘One Night Only’ show at the Orpheum, which has a capacity of 2,300, on January 19.

“Going home,” Justin wrote while sharing a picture of a billboard with the show details on Instagram, reports aceshowbiz.com.

He also posted an old video of himself as a pre-teen saying: “This is where I come from… this is the Mississippi River and that is Memphis, Tennessee.” And, he shared a picture of an itinerary with “travel to Memphis Jan. 19 – Orpheum” on his to-do list.

Meanwhile, Timberlake’s longtime collaborator Timbaland recently teased Justin’s return to music, saying his new album would be a return to “fun Justin.”

