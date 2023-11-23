Kanye West’s former personal trainer calls in security after Dubai encounter

Rapper Kanye West’s former personal trainer reportedly called in security after the pair had an awkward run-in. The ‘Donda’ rapper was said to be concerned over personal trainer Harley Pasternak following him around Dubai after they were both at Atlantis the Royal Dubai resort on Monday, November 20, prompting him to start filming the fitness expert while he spoke to hotel staff.

However, sources told TMZ Harley was actually making a dinner reservation when he came face-to-face with the 46-year-old rapper, who had approached and attempted to embrace him, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The personal trainer rebuffed Kanye and the concierge asked if he needed hotel security and he said yes. By the time the staff arrived, the ‘Stronger’ hitmaker, who is believed to be in Dubai to celebrate Thanksgiving with his children, and his team had left the area.

In 2016, Harley, who owns a number of gyms in the Middle East, called police and paramedics after he felt Kanye had begun behaving erratically during a training session, which led to the rapper being committed to UCLA Medical Center for a mental evaluation.

A year ago, Kanye shared texts online seemingly sent by the 49-year-old fitness guru , who is Jewish, in which Harley said he could make sure his former client was medicated into “Zombieland forever” following his anti-Semitic outbursts.

Kanye shared texts online seemingly sent by Harley, with the musician’s ex-trainer and friend asking him to refrain from “cuss words” and “crazy stuff.” One message apparently from Harley said, “Second option, I have you institutionalised again where they medicate the c*** out of you, and you go back to Zombieland forever. Play date with the kids just won’t be the same.”

Kanye tweeted the screenshot of the exchange and said he was “mentally misdiagnosed and nearly drugged out of my mind to make me a manageable well behaved celebrity.”

He added, “This is how a Hollywood trainer speaks to a far more influential black celebrity when we get out of line.”