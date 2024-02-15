Kanye West slams Taylor Swift, says he's been 'more helpful than harmful'

Rapper Kanye West has taken a dig at singer-songwriter Taylor Swift in a lengthy all-caps Instagram post. The rapper claimed that he’s been “more helpful” to her career “than harmful”, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The controversial ‘Bound 2’ rapper was reportedly removed from last weekend’s Super Bowl at the request of the ‘Blank Space’ hitmaker, claims he now denies. He’d only recently bragged on his Story about overtaking Taylor in Spotify’s global popularity charts.

Screenshotting another post on X, urging users to stream Beyonce’s new single ‘Texas Hold ’em’ in a bid to keep Ye’s Vultures out the Billboard charts, Kanye finally addressed his recent run-ins with Taylor.

As per Mirror.co.uk, the pair have history, famously clashing at the 2009 VMAs when Ye interrupted Swift’s award acceptance speech.

“When I said that I’m the new Jesus b**** I wasn’t even thinking about Taylor Swift,” Kanye wrote on his new Instagram upload. “That was a whole line before but I appreciate the free promo. Lil Wayne actually mentions Travis Kelce on vultures 2. This album is actually super positive and fun it’s all about triumphant.”

He admitted 2023, the year in which he was cancelled for a string of vile antisemitic remarks before being banned from most social media sites, was “incredibly challenging for me, my wife, my children, friends and family.” The rapper explained: “I’ve been banned from hotels, kicked out of companies, and even not allowed to eat in some restaurants. Everyone saw vultures 1 get taken off of platforms to limit our first week numbers.”

He added: “This reminds me of the mistreatment of my people because of the colour of our skin,” before circling back to talking about Taylor.

“Remember I was on Taylor’s side when Scooter bought her masters behind her back”, Kanye told his followers. “She and Beyonce are big inspirations to all musicians, we always say how both sell out tours and movies.”

Mirror.co.uk further states that Ye fired back at Swifties, saying: “Also, I’m sure I’ve been far more helpful to Taylor Swift’s career than harmful. To all Taylor swift fans, I am not your enemy uuum i’m not your friend either though lol.”

He finally addressed rumours that he and wife Bianca were removed from Sunday’s Super Bowl in Las Vegas, adding: “Also I didn’t get kicked out of the Super Bowl, we left our seats to go to YG’s box and see different friends. My wife had never been to a Super Bowl so I wanted to walk around and have a nice time, we had such a fun day.”

Former NFL star Brandon Marshall claimed that while Taylor cheered on beau Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs when they won 25-22 against the San Francisco 49ers, she got the rapper “removed” from the Allegiant Stadium in Vegas.