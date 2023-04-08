Kanye West's private school accused of locking up children, giving only sushi

Rapper Kanye West’s private school has been accused of only feeding the children sushi and locking them inside. The rapper runs a private Christian prep school but has been accused of violating multiple health and safety rules, reports mirror.co.uk. It has been reported that cleaning services are forbidden, doors are locked from the outside and students get fed just one sushi meal per day, according to a lawsuit.

Two teachers who used to work at the Donda Academy in California’s Simi Valley allege they were sacked after they complained about potential dangers to students including code violations, according to the LA County wrongful termination suit.

Cecilia Hailey and her daughter Chekarey Byers, said that during the time they worked at the school it was locked from outside with the pupils having to remain indoors all day.

The lawsuit also claims that medications were stored haphazardly and there was no school nurse on site.

It also says that janitorial services were forbidden because “West did not believe in cleaning products containing chemicals.”

Attorney Ron Zambrano, a lawyer for the teachers, said in a statement: “Kanye West is clearly as bad at running a school as he is at managing his own personal and professional life, enabling an unsafe and illegal school environment for students.”

“Kanye needs to realise his genius is in creating music, not in school administration.”

According to the suit, there are no tables or chairs for the students to sit on, meaning they have to sit on the floor to eat their lunch.

There are also allegedly some other bizarre rules such as crossword puzzles and artwork not being allowed to be hung on walls and students being banned from the second floor because West “was reportedly afraid of stairs.”

Hailey and Byers complained to Donda Academy’s principal in early 2023 that the school had “unlawful educational practices.”

However, it is alleged that the principal called Byers and Hailey “aggressive” and “facilitate(d) stereotypes about African American women as being confrontational simply for doing their job”, according to the lawsuit.

They were both fired on March 3, 2023 and given no reason for the termination according to court documents.