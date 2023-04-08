scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Kanye West's private school accused of locking up children, giving only sushi

Rapper Kanye West runs a private Christian prep school but has been accused of violating multiple health and safety rules

By Agency News Desk
Kanye West's private school accused of locking up children, giving only sushi
Kanye West _ pic courtesy imdb

Rapper Kanye West’s private school has been accused of only feeding the children sushi and locking them inside. The rapper runs a private Christian prep school but has been accused of violating multiple health and safety rules, reports mirror.co.uk. It has been reported that cleaning services are forbidden, doors are locked from the outside and students get fed just one sushi meal per day, according to a lawsuit.

Two teachers who used to work at the Donda Academy in California’s Simi Valley allege they were sacked after they complained about potential dangers to students including code violations, according to the LA County wrongful termination suit.

Cecilia Hailey and her daughter Chekarey Byers, said that during the time they worked at the school it was locked from outside with the pupils having to remain indoors all day.

The lawsuit also claims that medications were stored haphazardly and there was no school nurse on site.

It also says that janitorial services were forbidden because “West did not believe in cleaning products containing chemicals.”

Attorney Ron Zambrano, a lawyer for the teachers, said in a statement: “Kanye West is clearly as bad at running a school as he is at managing his own personal and professional life, enabling an unsafe and illegal school environment for students.”

“Kanye needs to realise his genius is in creating music, not in school administration.”

According to the suit, there are no tables or chairs for the students to sit on, meaning they have to sit on the floor to eat their lunch.

There are also allegedly some other bizarre rules such as crossword puzzles and artwork not being allowed to be hung on walls and students being banned from the second floor because West “was reportedly afraid of stairs.”

Hailey and Byers complained to Donda Academy’s principal in early 2023 that the school had “unlawful educational practices.”

However, it is alleged that the principal called Byers and Hailey “aggressive” and “facilitate(d) stereotypes about African American women as being confrontational simply for doing their job”, according to the lawsuit.

They were both fired on March 3, 2023 and given no reason for the termination according to court documents.

Previous article
IPL 2023: Changes galore as Delhi Capitals win toss, elect to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals
Next article
Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon in ‘an impossible love story’ yet untitled
This May Also Interest You
News

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon in ‘an impossible love story’ yet untitled

Sports

IPL 2023: Changes galore as Delhi Capitals win toss, elect to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals

Sports

IPL 2023: SRH left the auction table knowing they had a team full of right-handers, says Tom Moody

News

When a fan thought Aparshakti Khurana worked in 'Dabangg' in stead of 'Dangal'

Fashion and Lifestyle

When Salman Khan fans called him ‘Brother Teresa’

News

Amit Trivedi to host a friendly cricket match on his birthday

News

‘Succession’ star James Cromwell rescues a piglet from going to slaughterhouse

News

Tina Datta says she faced the hurdles as a newcomer, was compared to senior

Technology

Healthtech platform Practo lays off 41 employees, mostly engineers

Fashion and Lifestyle

Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal spotted at Mumbai fertility clinic

News

Cameron Diaz's comeback movie had to film stunt on green screen after bomb scare

Health & Lifestyle

NLF fellowships for children's book creators announced

News

When John Legend reached out to a porn producer with similar name

News

Anurag Basu makes dosa for Anupam Kher on 'Metro In Dino' set

News

Samantha Ruth Prabhu responds to netizens commenting on her Hindi!

News

Kangana Ranaut on ‘inspiring’ Yami: ‘She is consistently delivering successful films’

Health & Lifestyle

Covid: Mock drill in TN on Apr 10-11 to check preparedness to counter surge

Health & Lifestyle

UP reports first Covid death of 2023

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US