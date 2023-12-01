Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori accused of ‘disrespecting’ Middle Eastern culture

Rapper Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori, who have been spending some time in Dubai after taking a break, sparked outrage with the way she dresses in the Middle Eastern country. For the recent outing, Bianca was seen wearing her signature tight see-through dress in brown. The Yeezy architectural designer also almost showed her underwear as her dress was too short.

Further making her look bizarre, the 28-year-old wore a massive light brown furry hat. She also had a large stuffed animal that she held close to her chest, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Upon catching wind of her racy look, Internet users were quick to put Bianca on blast.

“She is a mess … why they got her looking like that. I’m so embarrassed for her,” one critic said of the Australian native.

“They are in Arabic and Muslim countries yet Bianca is showing half of her a** without any respect or consideration,” someone noted.

Accusing her of “ignorance,” another naysayer wrote, “Dressing like that in Berlin is no big deal, but pushing your private parts into religious people’s faces is just inconsiderate and rude.”

One other pointed out, “This is not about being controlled but about respect for foreign culture.”

The last commenter was referring to a report claiming that Kanye controls the way Bianca dresses after they tied the knot in December 2022.

“Kanye has a set of rules for Bianca, which includes never speak and wear what he wants her to wear,” an informant revealed in October.

“She is also required to eat certain food items and to work out even though Kanye doesn’t work out.”

It was also said that Bianca has “no mind of her own anymore.”

The insider claimed that the rapper made her obey him because he convinced her that they have “royal” status.