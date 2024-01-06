Kate Hudson talks about male stars’ reluctance to star in romantic comedies

Actress Kate Hudson feels it is “hard” to convince male movie stars to make romantic comedies.

The 44-year-old actress said that having a good leading man is a vital aspect of the genre but lamented the lack of appeal the films hold to men.

“It’s hard to get male movie stars to make rom-coms. That’s also a big part of the equation, to have that event. As long as we can get more Marvel guys to like, you know, ‘Hey, come to a rom-com!’ I think that’s a big part of the formula too,” Hudson said on an episode of ‘The View’, reports aceshowbiz.com.

When quizzed on the genre’s lack of appeal to male stars by presenter Sara Haines, the star explained that good writing is the key to attracting top talent to feature in the films.

Hudson said: “I think it’s about the writing, and how we’re investing in telling the story of the writing and the directors. If you look at the classic rom-coms or movies that last forever – ’cause they do, they’re the ones that last forever; people go back and back – they had the best writers. So it’s more about how the studios are investing in the talents.”

Hudson has starred in a string of romantic comedies including ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’ and ‘You, Me and Dupree’ and thinks that the former, in which she featured opposite Matthew McConaughey, is enduringly popular because of the high-quality script.

She said: “Honestly, I think it was well-written. I think there’s this sort of misconception that a rom-com is supposed to have a certain formula – which it does, there is a formula that works – but it does also start with the writing. We went through multiple writers on that. We really made sure we had a great foundation of a script. And then the cast.”