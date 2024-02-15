Kate Hudson talks about the price of fame

Actress Kate Hudson has revealed that her appearance in ‘Home Alone 2: Lost in New York’, which released in 1992, still pays her residuals, even if she’s only earning a dime.

Kate was speaking on her podcast Sibling Revelry, hosted with her brother, Oliver Hudson, reports deadline.com.

During a conversation on her podcast, Kate discussed her credits with Joey Lawrence, Matthew Lawrence, and Andy Lawrence.

“I still get residuals from ‘Home Alone 2’ because I sang in the chorus,” Kate said, referencing the scene where Macaulay Culkin’s Kevin McAllister ruins a school Christmas pageant.

“I’m in that chorus, and then I get 10 cents every once in a while.”

Joey Lawrence knows the feeling.

“Sometimes I’ll get, like, 2 cents and I’m like, ‘Wait. Doesn’t the envelope and paper cost more?’”

The Christmas comedy film is directed by Chris Columbus.

The sequel to the 1990 film ‘Home Alone’ and the second film in the Home Alone franchise, stars Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern, John Heard, Tim Curry, Brenda Fricker and Catherine O’Hara.