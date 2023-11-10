Keke Palmer accuses Darius Jackson of domestic violence, files for restraining order

Actress-singer Keke Palmer has requested sole custody of her 8-month-old son Leodis, whom she shares with Darius Jackson after alleging that the child’s father has been physically abusive on multiple occasions.

On Thursday (Pacific Standard Time), the ‘Nope’ actress, 30, filed a request for a domestic violence restraining order in Los Angeles, according to documents reviewed by People magazine.

In the California Superior Court filing, Palmer alleges that on Sunday, “Darius trespassed into my home without my knowledge or consent, threatened me, then physically attacked me — lunging for my neck, striking me, throwing me over the couch, and stealing my phone when I told him I was going to call the police.”

As per People, she also included screenshots of what appears to be security footage of a man striking a woman over a sofa. Palmer alleges that Jackson, 30, has abused her multiple times over a 2-year period.

Another incident was allegedly recorded on “home security footage (from) February 13, 2022 when Darius body slammed me onto the stairs by my neck.”

In the declaration, Palmer alleges there were “many instances of physical violence, including striking and grabbing me around the neck, descriptions of Darius destroying my personal property, including diaries and prescription eyeglasses, throwing my belongings into the street, throwing my car keys to prevent me from driving away, hitting me in front of our son, spewing profanities about me to our son, threatening to kill himself with a gun if I left him, harassment, and other physical and emotional abuse.”

Palmer went on to state that during the incident on Sunday, Jackson came to her home to take Leodis to a football game, but the 8-month-old was not home because he’d gone with Palmer’s sister to visit family.

Palmer maintains that the entire incident was “captured by my home security camera, which will be played for the Court at the time of the hearing.” She said she followed him outside to retrieve her phone and “he nearly hit me with his car.”