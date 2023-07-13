scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Kevin Costner wants to make estranged wife's life like 'hell'

Kevin Costner is said to be out for 'revenge' on his estranged wife Christine Baumgartner, has been fighting his ex's demands for a fortune in child maintenance

By Agency News Desk
Kevin Costner wants to make estranged wife's life like 'hell'
Kevin Costner and Christine Costner at 39th Toronto International Film Festival _ news agency pic

Actor Kevin Costner is said to be out for “revenge” on his estranged wife Christine Baumgartner. ‘The Bodyguard’ actor has been fighting his 49-year-old ex’s demands for a fortune in child maintenance, and after he was this week ordered to pay more than double his proposed amount, a close friend of the handbag designer has claimed he wants to make her life “hell.”

“This isn’t about the house,” the source told the Daily Mail.

“It’s about making Christine’s life a living hell for actually going through with the divorce.”

Christine has been ordered to vacate their $145 million mansion complex in Santa Barbara, California, by the end of the month after a judge reinforced the premarital agreement they both signed in 2004.

“Christine said she wouldn’t be surprised if Kevin had her escorted off the property by police,” the source added, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Kevin and Christine married at his home in Aspen, Colorado, in 2004, and signed a prenup that stated she would leave their marital estate within 30 days in the event of a separation.

Even though Kevin said he would give his estranged wife $30,000 a month to rent a new property, in addition to $10,000 for moving costs, Christine’s friend told the Mail the amount wasn’t sufficient.

“Kevin knows that finding a suitable place to rent in the Padaro Lane community is going to cost much more than what he was originally offering Christine,” the informant went on noting.

“He could have made this easy. He could have offered an amount that made it viable to continue living in the community, but he’s opted to punish her.”

The former couple, who both requested joint custody of their three kids, Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13, and have also been arguing over child support payments.

Court documents revealed on Tuesday (11.07.23) show ‘Yellowstone’ actor Kevin was told by a judge he must pay Christine $129,755 per month to support their three kids.

Papers obtained by Fox News also showed Kevin must pay $200,000 in attorney’s fees and $100,000 in forensic accountancy costs. The 68-year-old and Christine, who filed for divorce in May after 18 years of marriage citing “irreconcilable differences,” will each be required to pay 50 per cent of their kids’ health care expenses, sports and extracurricular activities, according to the court papers.

Christine had initially requested $248,000 a month in child support – aside from an undisclosed sum of spousal support previously agreed upon in the former couple’s premarital agreement. Kevin had claimed a “reasonable” amount of child support for Christine would be $51,940 a month – which is what he is currently paying.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Ryan Gosling's house filled with Barbie 'avalanche'
Next article
Ashes is on the line now, says skipper Healy after Australia Women lose first ODI
This May Also Interest You
News

It's a 'special day' for Samantha as she wraps 'Citadel' shoot

News

Priyanka sends b'day wishes to Malala: 'Be blessed with the best'

Sports

Ashes is on the line now, says skipper Healy after Australia Women lose first ODI

News

Ryan Gosling's house filled with Barbie 'avalanche'

News

Shadow of actors' strike looms over 'Oppenheimer' London premiere

Technology

Apple partners non-profit fund Acumen to boost clean energy innovation in India

Technology

New Apple software updates bring more power to Indian users across devices

News

'Shubhaarambh', says Kartik as he begins shoot for 'Chandu Champion'

Sports

1st Test: WTC Final snub spurred me in my comeback, says Ashwin after fifer against Wes Indies

Technology

Swiggy acquires retail distribution company Lynk to enter retail market

Technology

Microsoft testing AI hub for Windows 11 app store

Technology

Breaking barriers: realme's C Series pushes boundaries in accessible smartphone technology

Technology

Musk explores setting up Tesla supply chain ecosystem in India: Report

Sports

Football: Ex-Barcelona defender Marlon secures Fluminense return

Sports

1st Test: Ashwin fifer helps India take dominant position against West Indies

Technology

Insta's 'rage shake' feature also available in Threads

Technology

Global in-app spending hits record $67.5 bn, India largest market for Google Play

Technology

Mastodon experiences downtime due to maintenance

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US