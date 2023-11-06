Kevin Hart plans mid-air heist in ‘Lift’ trailer

The trailer for the upcoming streaming title ‘Lift’ has been released and it has Kevin Hart, 44, playing Cyrus Whitaker, who leads a heist team as they attempt to steal $500 million of gold from a passenger plane at 40,000 feet in the air.

‘Lift’ also stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Vincent D’Onofrio, Ursula Corbero, Billy Magnussen, Jacob Batalon, Jean Reno, Sam Worthington, Viveik Kalra, Yun Jee Kim, Burn Gorman and Paul Anderson, reports People magazine.

The action-packed movie is directed by F. Gary Gray, who previously made ‘The Italian Job’, ‘Set It Off’, ‘Friday’ and ‘Straight Outta Compton’.

As per People, Hart, who is one of the producers on ‘Lift’ via his Hartbeat company, expressed excitement for the project when it was announced in September 2021. “All I can say is F*** YEAH!!!!! Finally getting to work with F Gary Gray …. This movie is a dream come true,” he wrote on Facebook at the time.

“Raising the bar and finding the projects that give me the best opportunity to show growth is a priority of mine as well as HartBeat productions.” He added, “This film is going to be special!!!!!! Let’s gooooooooo!!!!!!! I’m so proud of my entire team at HartBeat Productions….You guys are crushing (sic).”

Hart’s previous Netflix movies include 2021’s ‘Fatherhood’, ‘The Man from Toronto’ with Woody Harrelson and ‘Me Time’ with Mark Wahlberg. The executive producers of ‘Lift’ are director Gray, Brent O’Connor and Patricia Braga. Producers are Hart and Bryan Smiley for Hartbeat, Simon Kinberg and Audrey Chon for Kinberg Genre Films, and Matt Reeves and Adam Kassan for 6th & Idaho Motion Picture Company. ‘Lift’ drops on Netflix January 12.