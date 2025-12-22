Kim Kardashian Considers Changing Her Children’s Last Names Amid Custody Talks

Kim Kardashian is said to be exploring a major personal decision involving her four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. According to sources, Kim is considering legally changing their last names from West to Kardashian as she continues to raise them largely on her own.

Insiders claim that Kim has been the primary and consistent parent in the children’s lives, handling their day-to-day routines, schooling, travel, and emotional care. While Kanye West remains their father, reports suggest that his presence has been increasingly limited, with little to no recent involvement in their upbringing. This alleged absence has reportedly led Kim to reflect on long-term stability, identity, and legal clarity for her kids.

North, now 12, Saint, 10, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6, have all grown up primarily under Kim’s care. Sources say the idea of a name change is not rooted in erasing their father but in aligning their public and legal identity with the parent who is consistently present. The Kardashian name also carries strong recognition, especially given the family’s visibility, business empire, and media footprint.

The possibility of seeking full custody has also been discussed behind the scenes, reportedly as a practical step rather than a dramatic move. Those close to the situation say Kim’s focus remains on providing structure, security, and normalcy for her children amid ongoing unpredictability.

At this stage, no legal filings have been confirmed, and Kanye has not publicly responded to these claims. The situation remains fluid, with discussions said to be ongoing and decisions not yet finalized.

If the name change does move forward, it would mark a significant shift in how the children are publicly and legally identified, reflecting broader changes within the family dynamic. For now, Kim appears focused on what she believes is best for her children as they grow older and more aware of their surroundings.