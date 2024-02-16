Kristen Stewart was hospitalised due to anxiety attack

Actress Kristen Stewart has revealed her anxiety got so bad at the height of her ‘Twilight’ fame, she was admitted to hospital and given a sedative. The 33-year-old actress has revealed she began suffering mental health issues after shooting to international stardom in the ‘Twilight’ movies.

She told Rolling Stone magazine: “(At the hospital) they were like, ‘She’s dehydrated.’ I was like, ‘I’m not dehydrated. I’m … flipping out.’ They gave me an IV and a mild sedative, and I started calming down and my hands started opening up, because you … atrophy.”

Stewart added she also suffered with insomnia and vomiting when her anxiety flared up, adding: “I was always like, ‘Who knows? I could spontaneously combust in a puddle of puke right now.”

She concluded: “I loved to be sad … Oh, my God. I made a complete art project out of it: my whole life.”

The actress’s trouble sleeping continued for years until she met her fiancee Dylan Meyer, who helped get her into a healthy routine after they moved in together.

The actress explained: “When she moved into this house, I had no curtains, three forks, and I never drank coffee, and I was like: ‘I don’t sleep.’ She’s like: ‘In the morning, you drink coffee and you work, and you’re alive, and you’re awake, and then at night you close the curtains.’

“In retrospect, it was so obvious.”

Elsewhere in the interview, she discussed the couple’s relationship revealing they are planning to marry soon but they have decided against having a big ceremony because they are both so busy with work.

The actress also insisted they plan to start a family in the future, saying she “really wants that to happen” but although she has no fears about being pregnant, but just the thought of giving birth petrifies her.