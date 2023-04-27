scorecardresearch
Kumail Nanjiani, Elizabeth Banks to lead voice cast of animated film 'Migration'

Kumail Nanjiani and Elizabeth Banks will lead the voice cast of the upcoming film 'Migration', an animated adventure about a family of ducks on the go.

By Agency News Desk
Kumail Nanjiani, Elizabeth Banks to lead voice cast of animated film 'Migration'
Kumail Nanjiani, Elizabeth Banks to lead voice cast of animated film 'Migration'

Hollywood stars Kumail Nanjiani and Elizabeth Banks will lead the voice cast of the upcoming film ‘Migration’, an animated adventure about a family of ducks on the go.

“I find ducks so irresistible,” Illumination founder Chris Meledandri told the crowd at CinemaCon on Wednesday as he unveiled the complete voice cast for the original cartoon comedy, reports Variety.

“In our movie, ducks worked beautifully to convey the relatable quirks and truths of a modern-day family.”

Attendees of the annual Las Vegas-based exhibition industry trade show were also treated to an extended first-look at ‘Migration’, which opens in theatres on December 22.

The road-trip story follows a family of ducks, who try to convince their overprotective father to embark on the vacation of a lifetime.

Mike White, the Emmy-winning creator of ‘The White Lotus’, screenwriter of ‘School of Rock’ and runner up on ‘Survivor,’ wrote the screenplay for ‘Migration.’ The film was directed by Benjamin Renner and co-directed by Guylo Homsy.

In ‘Migration,’ Nanjiani voices an anxious Mallard dad name Mack, while Banks plays his wife. Pam, the Mallards’ daring, quick-witted matriarch. Caspar Jennings and Tresi Gazal voice their children.

Meanwhile, Awkwafina voices the scrappy leader of a New York City pigeon gang and Carol Kane plays a heron named Erin. The voice cast also includes Keegan-Michael Key, David Mitchell and Danny DeVito.

