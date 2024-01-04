Kyle Richards says she is open to date a woman

Actress Kyle Richards has said that she is open to love in all forms. In a sneak peek of what’s to come on ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’, the Bravo mainstay, 54, asks her fellow housewives if they would consider “dating a woman” during a particularly rowdy lunch.

While Dorit Kemsley nearly spits out her wine, Crystal Kung Minkoff turns the question back onto Kyle, who answers her query with a simple “yeah” and a little nod, reports People magazine.

Elsewhere in the teaser, Kyle is seen struggling with a looming decision. With her gaze fixed with a problem on her phone, she admits to pal Morgan Wade, “I’m so anxious,” as she bites her lip pensively. “I really don’t know if I can do it,” she continues before the country singer assures her, “You got it”.

As per People, Kyle’s declaration comes as rumours of a romance with Morgan have been swirling amid her separation from husband Mauricio Umansky.

The two first became friends after connecting on social media and since then, they’ve spent a lot of time together from joint workouts to vacations with other Housewives stars.

In this season of ‘RHOBH’, fans even saw Kyle tattooing her initials onto Morgan’s arm — a gesture that had her co-stars raising their eyebrows.

After their friendship started spawning relationship rumours, the pair poked fun at the gossip in Morgan’s music video for her single ‘Fall in Love with Me’ in August 2023.