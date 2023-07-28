scorecardresearch
Kylie Minogue announces first residency in Las Vegas

Australian pop star Kylie Minogue has announced her first residency in Las Vegas. Minogue has not toured the US since 2011.

Australian pop star Kylie Minogue has announced her first residency in Las Vegas. Minogue has not toured the US since 2011. The three-month residency in Sin City begins in November this year and will take place at The Venetian Resort’s new nightclub, Voltaire.

Minogue’s Vegas residency will begin on November 3 and is expected to include about a dozen shows. Tickets go on sale on August 9.

The pop icon, 55, will be the first headliner at Voltaire, a new nightclub venue at the Venetian Resort.

“VEGAS BABY!” the singer wrote on Instagram. “So excited to headline the all-new @VoltaireLV at @VenetianVegas starting this fall. See you there!”

The pop star, whose latest album ‘Tension’ is due for release in September, has been performing since the late 1980s, and is known for her incredible costumes.

Her first Las Vegas residency comes hot on the heels of the singer’s runaway hit single ‘Padam Padam’.

The Voltaire reportedly seats around 1,000 people, which will make the shows smaller and more intimate affairs than many other high profile Vegas residencies.

The singer has promised extravagant costumes and dances, saying that at this point in her career she has “earned the right to” play in Las Vegas.

“I’ve performed a couple of times at Vegas, but as part of a tour, and particularly when I did the Showgirl tour in 2004 – at that time we said, ‘oh, this feels like a Vegas show’”, the Australian pop star said at a Los Angeles news conference, as per Deadline.

She also promised fans a glamorous and extravagant show featuring old hits, tracks from her upcoming album ‘Tension’ and unheard “reinterpretations” of songs.

“I want it to be the essence of what a Kylie show has become, enough glamour and abandon. I’ve got some versions of songs that have not been heard, like reinterpretations of songs, which is exciting. Live bed dances, amazing costumes.”

“That’s the base and then we’ll see what surprises we can come up with,” she said.

Doing an extended Las Vegas residency fulfills a dream Minogue has long held.

“I was thinking years ago I want to do it when I’m younger like, I don’t want to do it when I’m at the sunset of my career. So, I think I’ve got it right somewhere in the middle where I feel like I’ve earned the right to and have the experience to really enjoy being there.”

She will also perform many of her greatest hits, including ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’ and ‘All The Lovers’.

Minogue has sold more than 80 million records worldwide, won a Grammy, and earned three Brit Awards.

She recently scored her biggest solo hit in more than a decade with the song ‘Padam Padam’. It’s her first song to break into the UK top 10 since ‘All The Lovers’ peaked at number three in 2010.

