Lady Gaga confirms 'Chromatica Ball' film is in the works

Singer-actress Lady Gaga's concert film for 'The Chromatica Ball Tour' is well on its way, according to the pop singer and actor.

By Agency News Desk
Lady Gaga _ pic courtesy instagram

Singer-actress Lady Gaga’s concert film for ‘The Chromatica Ball Tour’ is well on its way, according to the pop singer and actor. On Friday evening, Gaga confirmed the news via Instagram as she gave fans an in-depth explanation of her creative process as of late, also sharing what she has recently been working on, reports Variety.

She wrote: “I have been running my start-up Haus Labs, doing philanthropic work, and additionally have been working on The Chromatica Ball film edit.”

She added: “Here’s a photo of my working on The Chromatica Ball film edit (that’s a frame from the film behind me) – I can’t WAIT for you to experience it.”

The long and detailed caption also notes that she’s been writing and producing music for a “special project.”

The 15-stop tour promoting Gaga’s sixth studio album, ,’Chromatica’, which was released in 2020, took place in 2022 with the singer making stops across North America and Europe. At the time of release, promotional tie-ins for the album were put off due to Covid.

Her Los Angeles concert at Dodger Stadium is likely when the concert was filmed, considering the crowd of over 52,000 attendees was notified that the show was being recorded. Gaga also posted about the gig on Twitter, writing, “30 cameras pointed at you and one take.”

Gaga’s spectacle featured pyrotechnics and brutalist architecture as part of her set design. Costumes ran the gamut from a gold ensemble for ‘Babylon’ and fetish-inspired pants to a rocker look for the encore, ‘Hold My Hand’, and an alien-inspired headpiece for one number.

As for her hits, ‘Chromatica’ was well-represented as well as her bangers ‘Born This Way’, ‘Bad Romance’ and ‘Just Dance’.

Earlier this week, Gaga posted a partnership with migraine medication Nurtec with some concert footage posted in a commercial.

Next year, Gaga will be seen in the Todd Phillips film ‘Joker: Folie A Deux’ with Joaquin Phoenix, who reprises his role as Arthur Fleck/Joker. Gaga will play Harley Quinn. The supporting cast includes Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland and Harry Lawtey. Zazie Beetz, who starred in the first ‘Joker’ as Sophie, is also returning.

Pic. Sourceladygaga
