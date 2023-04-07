scorecardresearch
Lance Reddick died due to heart and artery disease

'The Wire' star Lance Reddick died from heart and artery disease, the actor's death certificate has revealed.

By Agency News Desk
‘The Wire’ star Lance Reddick died from heart and artery disease, the actor’s death certificate has revealed.

It’s said the actor, who was found dead at his home on March 17, passed away from Ischemic Heart Disease as well as Atherosclerotic Coronary Artery Disease, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

TMZ reports the death certificate also says the star was to be cremated. At the time of his death, law enforcement sources told the publication his death seemed to have been from natural causes. His wife had phoned emergency services after she found him collapsed in their Study City garden.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, his death at the age of 60 came just days after he had pulled out of the movie premiere for ‘John Wick 4’.

He had been taking part in a press tour for the fourth instalment of popular franchise John Wick prior to his death. Lance stars as Charon in the movie and was scheduled to talk about the latest movie on Kelly Clarkson’s talk show.

Prior to his performance on Wick, Lance was best known for portraying Baltimore Police Department officer Cedrick Daniels on hit series ‘The Wire’. His character appeared in all five seasons of the popular HBO series. His resume also included appearances on shows such as ‘Fringe’, ‘Bosch’, ‘Oz’ and ‘Lost’. On the big screen, he acted in the likes of ‘Angel Has Fallen’ and ‘Godzilla Vs Kong’.

