Late Angus Cloud gets an emotional farewell at candlelight vigil in hometown Oakland

American actor Angus Young got an emotional farewell at his hometown of Oakland with a candlelight vigil paying tribute to the late 'Euphoria' star.

By Agency News Desk
American actor Angus Young got an emotional farewell at his hometown of Oakland with a candlelight vigil paying tribute to the late ‘Euphoria’ star. According to TMZ, the town’s local artiste Darin Balaban, painted a 9-foot-tall mural on the wall of an Oakland car wash with over 50 people showing up at the mural for a candlelight vigil, with many bringing flowers and pictures of Angus and placing them at the base of the wall.

Others brought liquor and beer, then the group began playing music, sang songs together, danced and exchanged stories as part of both paying tribute and celebrating Angus’ life and legacy at the mural.

The whole town witnessed a mix of silence and cheers, as the area lit up with the small flames of candle light in a beautifully heartfelt moment to the young actor who passed away at the age of 25. There were tears at the mural initially as many who knew Angus personally cried, and after that there was celebration in his remembrance.

Angus died on Monday, July 31 at his family’s home in Oakland. Following his death, his family gave out a statement in which they said “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.”

“Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss,” his family said in a statement. They also acknowledged his struggle with mental health as they urged others to “not fight this on their own in silence”, the statement further read.

The cause of Angus’ death remains undetermined as of yet, but the young actor was suffering from depression after the passing of his father a week before his own death, with his mother even reporting to the police and the medical team that he may have possibly overdosed.

Following his death, tributes came from all across the board ranging from netizens mourning his death to his fellow ‘Euphoria’ stars such as Zendaya as well as show creator and directors Sam Levinson, Augustine Frizzell, Jennifer Morrison and Pippa Bianco along with executives at HBO paying their condolences.

