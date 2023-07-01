scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Leonardo DiCaprio joins mega effort to protect Amazon rainforest

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio, who plays a key role in environmental conservation efforts, has now joined a project to protect the Amazon rainforest.

By Agency News Desk
Leonardo DiCaprio joins mega effort to protect Amazon rainforest
Leonardo DiCaprio _ pic courtesy twitter

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio, who plays a key role in environmental conservation efforts, has now joined a project to protect the Amazon rainforest. DiCaprio’s Re:Wild Conservation organisation and US entrepreneur and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’s Nature Solutions, both non-profit organisations, are putting $200 million into the Protect Our Planet Challenge to “support the expansion and management of Brazil’s protected areas and Indigenous territories.”

Over the next four years, the $200 million donation will be utilized to help Brazil achieve zero deforestation in the Amazon and accelerate the South American country’s transition to a sustainable and green economy, Variety reported.

“We are inspired by Brazil’s ambitious goals for protecting the Amazon, one of the most important places for wildlife on the planet, and are thrilled to be able to support these efforts through the Protecting Our Planet Challenge,” DiCaprio said in a statement.

In May 2021, the ‘Titanic’ star had announced a $43 million pledge towards sweeping conservation operations across the Galapagos Islands, with his social media accounts taken over by a wildlife veterinarian and island restoration specialist.

The initiative was announced in partnership with Re:wild, an organisation founded in 2021 by a group of renowned conservation scientists and DiCaprio.

Again, in September of 2021, DiCaprio was part of a massive $5 billion pledge to protect threatened species and wild lands.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Tech industry sees boom in full-time jobs; dip in part-time opportunities: Report
Next article
Superhero action film ‘HanuMan’ to release in Jan 2024
This May Also Interest You
News

Birthday girl Shirley Setia loves to dig Kishore Kumar, R. D. Burman songs in monsoon

News

Anurag Basu's 'Metro…In Dino' sets release date on March 29, 2024

News

Nimisha Vakharia to play aunt to leading lady in 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti'

Technology

NASA's Mars helicopter 'phones home' after a silence of over 2 months

Technology

Study shows 58% of malware families sold as service are ransomware

News

John Abraham-starrer geo-political drama ‘The Diplomat’ to release on Jan 11, 2024

Technology

Rising temperature linked to serious vision impairment among elderly

News

‘Secret Invasion’ director Ali Selim says Russia-Ukraine war enhanced the series’ darker tone

News

Russell Crowe wants to be paid for answering questions about ‘Gladiator 2’!

Technology

Twitch to host TwitchCon Paris as planned despite protests

Technology

Jack Dorsey says running Twitter 'hard'

Feature

Time to rework economics of filmmaking

News

Tabu, Kareena, Kriti-starrer ‘The Crew’ release date announced

News

Ewan McGregor feted with lifetime achievement award at Karlovy Vary film fest to a resounding applause

Technology

Medtronic's heart device data management system vulnerable to hacking

News

Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra do ‘sewa’ at Golden Temple ahead of their wedding

News

Brian May remembers Freddie Mercury ahead of Queen’s 50th anniversary

Technology

Meta's Twitter competitor briefly appeared on Google Play store

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US