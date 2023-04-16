scorecardresearch
Lewis Capaldi's mum does his laundry after he's shrunked 'a lot of clothes'

Singer Lewis Capaldi, the 26-year-old 'Somebody you Loved' singer has spent some of his fortune to buy homes in his native Scotland and London

By Agency News Desk

Singer Lewis Capaldi is afraid he now sounds “unrelatable” to fans as he has two houses. The 26-year-old ‘Somebody you Loved’ singer has spent some of his fortune to buy homes in his native Scotland and London, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“I have a house now, I’m no longer in Whitburn, I am in Glasgow and I did purchase a little place down here (London). I’m making myself sound non-relatable!” he told DJ Scott Mills on his BBC Radio 2 show.

Calpadi also said, being so useless at housework, his mum still does his washing as he ended up shrinking his designer clobber in the wash.

He said: “Loading the dishwasher, doing my undies, rubbing my clothes together in the hope they’ll be clean, I do things for myself. Sean Mendes might have had his tighty whities in his of course, but I do my bit. Nowadays my mum does my laundry because I’ve shrunk a lot of my clothes.”

The Tourette’s-stricken singer also recently moved from a mansion to a flat near his favourite pub in Glasgow. He said he woke up so anxious after his latest boozing session he had “panic attack after panic attack.”

Calpadi added on Scott’s show: “I had multiple panic attacks on Saturday evening – I went out for a few beers on the Friday, I always feel anxious after drinking but I’d really hammered it after a long time of not boozing and my mum had to come down to calm me down, lie in bed with me and I was having panic attack after panic attack and the whole week after I felt off.”

He added about his worsening Tourette’s: “It is (painful). I’m having a good day today I haven’t twitched that much, I still do that I still tick quite a lot but it’s one of these things. What’s mad is that there is no real treatment for Tourette’s so I’m in a position where I can cancel a whole day of work if I’m too stressed or my anxiety it too bad. For other people it must be so much worse – they don’t have the luxury I have (being able to take the day off.)”

Taylor Swift reportedly blames Joe Alwyn for leaking their split news
I&B wants Amazon to promote Indian content
