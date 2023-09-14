scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Liev Schreiber, Taylor Neisen welcome their first child together

By Agency News Desk

Actor Liev Schreiber and his girlfriend Taylor Neisen have welcomed their first baby together. The ‘X-Men Origins: Wolverine’ star, 55, and his former pageant queen wife, 31, shared the news via social media, revealing that the new time of their joy had arrived last month.

Schreiber took to Instagram and wrote: “So happy that Hazel Bee is finally here. She arrived early in the morning of August 27 and has been a dream every day since. Mom and baby are both super happy and healthy. Thanks to all for the love and support.”

He shared a picture of his newborn holding tightly onto his finger, and another of her tiny foot.

The Emmy-nominated actor then gave an update on how his girls are doing. “Mom and baby are both super happy and healthy. Thanks to all for the love and support,” he concluded.

Neisen has not publicly commented on Hazel Bee’s birth yet. Her most recent Instagram post is a photo published on August 23, days before their daughter was born.

She shared a black-and-white photo of her growing tummy with a dog’s paw touching it. “BFFs,” she captioned the picture, as reported by People magazine.

Hazel marks the newest addition to Schreiber’s family, making him a father of three. ‘The Asteroid City’ star and his ex, Naomi Watts, share two children, Sasha, 16, and Kai, 14.

Watts and Schreiber were together for 11 years before announcing their split in 2016.

The former Miss South Dakota and Schreiber have been linked since 2017. Hazel Bee is Neisen’s first baby.

Schrieber has currently been supporting the ongoing Hollywood strikes and was most recently seen in the films ‘Golda’ and ‘The Asteroid City’. In addition, he also starred in the web-serials ‘A Small Light’ and ‘Command Z’, and is gearing up for his role series ‘The Perfect Couple’.

7
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Google's Android Auto now lets you take Zoom, Cisco conference calls
Next article
Global non-cash transactions to hit 1.3 trillion, UPI usage at record high in India
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US