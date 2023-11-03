scorecardresearch
Lily James describes ‘What's Love Got To Do With It?’ as ‘culturally more exciting, diverse’

By Agency News Desk
Lily James describes ‘What's Love Got To Do With It as ‘culturally more exciting, diverse’ _ pic courtesy news agency

Actress Lily James has talked about filmmaker Shekhar Kapur’s ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’ and said that film is ‘culturally more exciting, diverse and brilliant’.

In the film, Lily captures the arranged marriage of her Pakistani neighbour, Kaz, who is also her best friend.

Talking about why she was drawn to the script of the film, Lily said: “There’s a couple of reasons why I was drawn to this script. The first is that Jemima has done an amazing job at creating something full of heart, and funny, in that very brilliant romantic comedy genre. Also, it’s about something interesting and culturally more exciting, diverse, and a brilliant story.”

The actress added: “Shazad, who plays Kaz, is one of my closest friends and I have been friends with him for the last 10 years. So, when I got the email and it said Shazad is playing Kaz, it was during the first lockdown and I said, ‘Okay, I definitely wanna do it then’.”

Helmed by Shekhar Kapur, What’s Love Got To Do With It? is set to release on Lionsgate Play on November 10.

The film also features a stellar cast of Shabana Azmi, Sajjal Ali, Shazad Latif and Emma Thompson.

