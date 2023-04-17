scorecardresearch
Lizzo says she is 'the beauty standard' as she celebrates her body

Lizzo celebrated her body in a candid video, she was previously subject to malicious comments on social media over her weight but fans jumped to her defence

Lizzo celebrated her body in a candid video she shared on Instagram. The 34-year-old was previously subject to malicious comments on social media over her weight but fans jumped to her defence, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The Grammy winner has now showed herself some love in footage where she described herself as “God’s favourite.”

Lizzo said, quoted by Mirror.co.uk: “I just finished showering and doing my little routine, and you know what I realised, I am f****** gorgeous. I am the beauty standard. Catch up, b****!”

She wrote in the caption: “I’m sorry that my perfect face & rockin body offends you… I can’t help that I’m God’s favourite.”

A tweet over her weight previously sparked discussion, with some fans interpreting it as fat-shaming and having since come to Lizzo’s defence.

It comes after the singer addressed critics in a separate post on social media earlier this year, with her having said in a video: “The discourse around bodies is officially tired.”

She added: “Do we realise that artists are not here to fit into your beauty standards? Artists are here to make art and this body is art. And I’mma do whatever I want with this body.”

