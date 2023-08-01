scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Lucy Liu, David Harbour, Seth Rogan among celebrities to join picket line

Carla Gugino, Lucy Liu, Paul Giamatti, David Harbour and Seth Rogan were among the host of celebrities, who joined the picket line in New York

By Agency News Desk
Lucy Liu, David Harbour, Seth Rogan among celebrities to join picket line
Lucy Liu, David Harbour, Seth Rogan among celebrities to join picket line

Carla Gugino, Lucy Liu, Paul Giamatti, David Harbour and Seth Rogan were among the host of celebrities, who joined the picket line in New York and Los Angeles, as the Hollywood strike entered the third-week.

Carla, 51, looked comfortable in a black V-neck top and red jeans.

The ‘Leopard Skin’ star styled her dark, curly hair into a high ponytail and wore large aviator glasses as she joined her fellow strikers in New York, Daily Mail reported.

Lucy, 54, marched by her in solidarity wearing a white T-shirt and jeans and a brown leather belt.

The ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ star placed a faded black billed cap over her dark bob and wore large, dark sunglasses.

Oscar nominee Paul Giamatti, 56, tried to keep cool in the concrete wearing a gray collared shirt, blue shorts and black sneakers.

‘Stranger Things’ star David Harbour, 48, wore a black SAG-AFTRA Strong with black jeans and sneakers.

He wore a black billed cap and carried a strike sign and a cup of coffee.

‘Billions’ star Samantha Mathis, 53, beat the heat in green khaki shorts and a black SAG-AFTRA T-shirt and sneakers.

She pulled her blonde locks up and placed them beneath a black billed cap.

‘Oppenheimer’ actor David Krumholtz, 45, joined the picket line in New York in a black and brown plaid shirt, tan shorts and sneakers.

He wrote a long message on Instagram that read “AMPTP can end this nonsense with one sit down with @sagaftra leadership. Put thousands upon thousands of people back to work.”.

“Make no mistake, there are GOOD PEOPLE on the other side of this. But they are deathly frightened of rocking the AMPTP’s boat for fear they may be blacklisted,” he posted, adding, “That is a travesty and a damn shame.”

“There are a small handful of truly powerful people in Hollywood,” he continued. “They sit, clandestine, in the shadows, on the boards of conglomerate corporations that Hollywood studios only represent a percentage of.”

“They are defining the terms by which so many now struggle. The game is a cutthroat gamble,” he said.

In Los Angeles, Seth Rogan, 41, and Martin Starr, 41, joined in the walk in front of Paramount Studios.

Seth and Martin are both writers and actors.

Actors went out on strike July 13, joining the already striking Writers Guild of America members who walked out May 2, after their contract expired.

This is the first time since 1960 that actors and writers have been on strike simultaneously.

Both groups are asking for more pay, better working conditions and protection from Artificial Intelligence.

Writers are concerned studios will replace them with AI to write scripts, while actors are concerned about their images and performances being digitally altered without permission or compensation.

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Stebin Ben's 'Ishq Ka Asar' is a romantic number with old school vibe
Next article
Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur walked the ramp ” Netizens troll poor Sara trying to make chemistry with a wall!”
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Ashes much like a heavyweight boxing fight, says England head coach Brendon McCullum

Technology

Reddit rolls out improved web experiences for logged-out users

News

'Made in Heaven 2' trailer sets tone for grandeur, personal setbacks, intense drama

Sports

‘Next two months crucial for the team’, says Indian Men's Hockey Team Captain Harmanpreet Singh

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Jiya Shankar's mother opens up about her harsh life

News

Ridley Scott cast Joaquin Phoenix after his performance in 'Joker'

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Mahesh Bhatt gets emotional as he enters house to meet Pooja

Technology

Former AWS exec Puneet Chandok to lead Microsoft’s India operations

Technology

Meta purges over 27 mn bad pieces of content on FB, Insta in June in India

Technology

Motorola launches new affordable phone with 6.5 Full HD+ display, 5000mAH battery & more

Fashion and Lifestyle

Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur walked the ramp ” Netizens troll poor Sara trying to make chemistry with a wall!”

News

Stebin Ben's 'Ishq Ka Asar' is a romantic number with old school vibe

Sports

World University Games: India win gold in women's Rifle 3-Position team, bronze in 10m Air Pistol team

Technology

Every 4th person globally anaemic, cases rising rapidly for women: Lancet

News

Cardi B suspect in battery case after throwing microphone into concert crowd

News

Paul Reubens, best known for his role as Pee Wee Herman, dies aged 70

News

Shah Rukh Khan lip-synced first time in three languages for ‘Jawan’ song

Health & Lifestyle

Fit-tech startup beatXP set to raise $50 mn, say sources

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US