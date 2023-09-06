scorecardresearch
Madonna wears knee brace in pics from rehearsals

Pop icon Madonna, who was earlier rushed to the emergency room, is gearing up to take the stage again for her Celebration Tour. In a recent collection of photos, she shared with fans a behind-the-scenes look which included her requiring a knee brace, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The photos featured a range of exciting moments and gave fans some insight as to what to expect.

As per Mirror.co.uk, her first photo featured Madonna with a totally dolled up makeup look. She had her hair pulled back as she sipped on a drink through a straw. She was wearing a casual black ‘New York’ t-shirt.

She added in a follow-up photo of herself gazing into the mirror of a makeup vanity. As she dabbed a beauty blender against her skin, she wore a lacy, lingerie-like performance outfit.

Madonna also showed off her team. A pictured showed her sitting at the vanity on her phone while stylists and artists pampered her, getting her ready for practice. A makeup artist held a colour palette and her hair artists was using a heat curler on her long, blonde hair. Her in-ears hung around her neck.

In another, she gave fans another glimpse at her bold black outfit. Wearing her hair down, she showed off the low cut top and gave a glimpse of some fishnets on the bottom. She appeared to wear the same, if not similar, outfit on stage. In the rehearsal picture, she was stepping up on top of a chair as a backup dancer joined her on stage. She finished off the look with a pair of combat boots.

