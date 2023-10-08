scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Mahira Khan shares fresh pictures from wedding festivities, dances to SRK’s ‘Maahi Ve’

By Agency News Desk

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, who recently tied the knot with long-time partner Salim Karim, an entrepreneur, recently shared 2 posts in different attires with an array of fresh pictures and a video from her wedding festivities.

Her most recent post has the actress dressed in a floral white and red lehenga, choora and earrings. In one of the pictures, she and her husband Salim Karim held each other and smiled.

In her earlier post, she shared photos in which she posed with her friends and family members. She even danced to her ‘Raees’ co-star Shah Rukh Khan’s song ‘Maahi Ve’ from ‘Kal Ho Na Ho’ as she wore cream, saffron and red outfits.

Sharing the pictures, Mahira wrote: “What a good. What a Best. So when I told my friends about the wedding… I also laid out a few ‘requests’. This is how they went – Me: Guys please I’m too old for dances, can we not have dances? Friends – No. we have to. M – Ok just one? F – Hell No. M – Ok please no dholkis before Bhurban. We should all just chill. F – talk to the (raised hand emoji). As time came close and they all were over everyday.”

She further mentioned in her earlier post: “I realised they just wanted to celebrate me and us. My childhood friends, work friends, my cousins… had seen it all with me – held me when I was down and clapped when I succeeded. I had done the same with them. To these insanely amazing humans I call family. I love you all so freaking much. Alhumdulillah. MashAllah. PS My bestest friend in the whole world surprised me at the Mehndi and I still can’t believe she made it. It’s her birthday today – I love you my insia lotia. Always and forever.”

Mahira and Salim exchanged wedding vows in Pakistan’s Bhurban in the presence of family members and close friends. This is Mahira’s second marriage. She was earlier married to Ali Askari and had a son by him in 2009. The two separated in 2015.

7
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Anish Thapa, Jyoti Gawate crown Bengaluru Marathon 2023 champions
Next article
Nushrratt Bharuccha safely returns to India from Israel
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US