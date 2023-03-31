scorecardresearch
Jonathan Majors’ lawyer releases text messages saying woman takes blame

Jonathan Majors released text messages that he claims came from the woman whom he is accused of assaulting, in which she appears to take the blame for the fight

By News Bureau
Jonathan Majors' lawyer releases text messages saying woman takes blame
Jonathan Majors in Lovecraft Country _ pic courtesy imdb

The Indian-American attorney for ‘Creed 3’ actor Jonathan Majors released text messages that he claims came from the woman whom he is accused of assaulting, in which she appears to take the blame for the fight, reports ‘Variety’. According to the messages, which have not been independently verified, the woman wrote Majors afterwards that “I told them it was my fault for trying to grab your phone.”

She also said that she was “angry” that Majors had been arrested, and that she had made clear that the charges did not have her blessing, adds ‘Variety’.

“I reiterated how this was not an attack,” the woman allegedly wrote. The person who sent the texts also indicates she had “injuries” and that “we had a fight.”

As per ‘Variety’, a representative for the Manhattan DA said, “We have an active and ongoing investigation but cannot comment beyond that.”

Majors was arrested over the weekend in Manhattan and charged with assault and harassment following a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman, according to authorities.

After New York police responded on Saturday to a 911 call at an apartment in Chelsea, Majors was taken into custody without incident. The unnamed victim was later taken to the hospital with “minor injuries to her head and neck,” according to authorities.

“Majors completely denies assaulting the woman,” his criminal defence lawyer Priya Chaudhry said in a statement, accessed by ‘Variety’. She also alleges that it was Majors who called 911.

“The police arrived with the paramedics, as is standard procedure, and arrested Majors due to an NYPD protocol requiring arrest in certain circumstances,” Chaudhry added. “She also disavowed any allegations that he had done anything to her and confirmed that Majors called 911 because of her mental condition.”

In three sets of messages – provided by Chaudhry and redacted to protect the woman’s privacy – the woman allegedly wrote, “Please let me know you’re okay when you get this. They assured me that you won’t be charged. They said they had to arrest you as protocol when they saw the injuries on me and they knew we had a fight.

“I’m so angry that they did. And I’m sorry you’re in this position. Will make sure nothing happens about this. I told them it was my fault for trying to grab your phone. I only just got out of the hospital. Just call me when you’re out. I love you.”

